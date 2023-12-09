'Foundation' fuels up for a thrilling 3rd season on Apple TV Plus

Burrowing deeper into the dense mythology and complex characters of sci-fi master Isaac Asimov's fictional future universe in "Foundation," Apple TV+ has just greenlit a third full season of its impressive adaptation that just concluded a successful sophomore outing on Sept. 15.

Produced by Skydance Television and guided by executive producer and showrunner David S. Goyer ("Dark City," "Blade," "The Dark Knight Trilogy"), "Foundation" debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021 and unspools as a centuries-spanning spectacle centered around the inevitable fall of a great galactic dynasty.

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga," Goyer said in a statement. "This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus."

Related: 'Foundation' stars Lee Pace and Laura Birn discuss Season 2's riddles and romance (exclusive)

Lee Pace as Brother Day in "Foundation." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Asimov's sprawling intergalactic saga was first published as a trio of Hugo Award-winning novels from 1951 to 1953 following the horrors of World War II. The books began, however, in 1942 as a group of short stories found in "Astounding Science Fiction" magazine.

Here's the official synopsis from last season:

"Tension mounts throughout the galaxy in 'Foundation' season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

"Foundation," an Apple TV+ series based on the iconic books of Isaac Asimov, debuted in September 2021. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Foundation" stars Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas. Goyer acts as series executive producer along with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost and Robyn Asimov.

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

"To watch 'Foundation' become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."