'Foundation' Season 2 clip reveals what it takes to keep a galactic empire together in the face of war (video)

Emmy Award-nominated actor Lee Pace always delivers compelling performances, whether he's trying to dominate the galaxy as Ronan the Accuser in "Guardians of the Galaxy" or swaying investors as charismatic computer impresario Joe MacMillan in AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire."

In his standout role as the merciless Galactic Emperor in Apple TV+'s "Foundation," Pace's Brother Day character is a treacherous tyrant trying to hold together an empire of thousands of worlds as a resistance movement hatched by psychohistorian and mathematician Hari Seldon threatens his genetic clones' centuries-old reign.

Pace can now be seen sans clothes and putting up one heck of a fight after an intimate session of carnal knowledge with his android companion and confident Demerzel (Laura Birn) in a new clip from "Foundation's" Season 2 premiere titled, "The Fight."

Related: 'Foundation' Season 2 trailer teases 'despair, death and destruction' for Apple TV+'s epic space drama

Promotional art for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "Foundation." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Here's the season's official synopsis:

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in 'Foundation' season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: War with Empire.

"The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

According to Pace during a chat with Space.com, this naked battle was heavily rehearsed to ensure authenticity and safety with the series' stunt coordinators. The brawny, Oklahoma-born actor did the entire attack scene without the benefit of any stunt doubles and the savagery of the clash comes across as a testament to the royal character's inner turmoil and complexity.

Lee Pace portrays the Galactic Emperor in "Foundation." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Other actors returning for "Foundation" Season 2 are Jared Harris, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, alongside newbies Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

"Foundation" was adapted from Isaac Asimov's classic sci-fi novels by executive producer and showrunner David S. Goyer ("Man of Steel," "DaVinci's Demons") for Apple and Skydance Television, in partnership with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross acting as co-executive producers.

"Foundation" Season 2 streams exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning July 14, 2023.