Watch this new 'Dune: Part 2' trailer to see Christopher Walken as Emperor of the Known Universe (video)

The second official trailer for the concluding part of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation has dropped and it's three minutes of thrilling sci-fi fantasy action.

Forget for a moment any thoughts or feelings you might have over the fact that the "Dune" story has been divided into two parts, or even how you think this adaption compares to Lynch's surreal 1984 version. For now, let's just relish in the spice-rich sands of Arrakis and be grateful for this generous bounty from the Gods of Science Fiction. It's going to be interesting and we're going to enjoy it whatever happens, that much is certain.

A highlight, with any doubt is getting our first glimpses of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and the formidable Feyd Rautha (Austin Butler). Additional new faces also include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli.

Promotional art for "Dune: Part Two." (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Once again joining Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and Zendaya (Chani) is Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

The film's official synopsis says that "Dune: Part Two'"will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve has said he's also interested in doing a third film based on Herbert's sequel novel "Dune Messiah," though that project has not yet been given the go-ahead.

"Dune: Part Two" arrives in theaters November 3, 2023.