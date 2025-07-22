'They are coming here.' AI soldiers invade Earth in thrilling new 'Tron: Ares' trailer

Tron: Ares | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With its astonishing neon-saturated visuals and throbbing electronic score by Nine Inch Nails, a new trailer for Disney's "Tron: Ares" has arrived.

Erupting in a rush of ruby reds and rampant A.I. paranoia, this extended "Tron: Ares" trailer exposes humankind's initial contact with an agent from the cyberscape realm, and from the shocked onlookers, it's a meet-and-greet event that might have some devastating ramifications for both sides. The vibrant worldbuilding, design aesthetics of the futuristic vehicles, and the apocalyptic tone feel spot-on and are further punctuated by Jared Leto's charismatic role as a rogue digital soldier. The trailer is already generating speculation that this $150-170 million film powering up on Oct. 10, 2025 will enthrall "Tron" faithful.

"So much talk of A.I. and big tech today," states Evan Peters' sinister Julian Dillinger character in the thrilling trailer. "Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like, when will we get there? Well folks, we're not going there. They are coming here."

Official key art poster for Disney's "Tron: Ares". (Image credit: Disney)

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" is now seemingly confirmed as a sequel to 2010's "Tron: Legacy" and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with cameos by Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges.

The film's screenplay is based on a story by David Digilio and Jesse Wigutow and centers around Ares (Leto), a revolutionary sentient program conceived by Julian Dillinger. This next-generation creation makes the hazardous leap from the digital Grid to the real world on a crucial mission to discover something it doesn't yet fully comprehend. That might sound ambiguous at the moment but we're sure that further trailers and previews will elaborate more.

"Tron: Ares" is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen as executive producer.

A revealing scene from Disney's "Tron: Ares," landing in theaters Oct. 10, 2025. (Image credit: Disney)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Grammy Award-winning industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails composed the energetic score "Tron: Ares" . The original soundtrack's debut single, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," is the group's first material in half a decade and is now available though Interscope Records. We surely won't soon forget Daft Punk's driving score for "Tron: Legacy" but this pulsating soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails certainly provides the proper accompaniment to the sequel.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, "Tron: Ares" will be presented in both IMAX and standard theatrical formats starting on Oct. 10, 2025.