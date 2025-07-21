'Most impressive!' Darth Vader's screen-used 'Star Wars' lightsaber could fetch $3 million in September auction

Miraculously appearing at public auction for the first time ever is perhaps the Holy Grail of all "Star Wars" collectibles in the form of Darth Vader's screen-matched hero lightsaber prop wielded by actor David Prowse and famed stuntman Bob Anderson in "Star Wars" saga finale fight scenes.

To say that this is a momentous occasion for sci-fi collectors is a supreme understatement, as this is the main dueling lightsaber used during the shooting of two Star Wars movies — "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

It will be presented as the premier item in Propstore's upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, launching from September 4-6, 2025.

This super rare "Star Wars" collectible could be yours if you're high bidder! (Image credit: Propstore)

Pre-sale estimates for the incredible film-used weapon of the intimidating Sith Lord are running between $1,000,000 - $3,000,000, but it could go even higher if a heated bidding war erupts.

The lightsaber can be seen held by the performers in the dramatic third-act clashes between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in both director Irvin Kershner's 1980 sequel and director Richard Marquand's 1983 follow-up to close out the space opera trilogy.

Propstore COO Brandon Alinger with the Holy Grail of "Star Wars" collectibles (Image credit: Propstore)

Per the official catalog description, "It is constructed from a vintage British press camera flash handle that was transformed into Vader’s infamous weapon through the fitting of dressing components such as plastic grips, calculator bubbles, and cosmetic wiring. This specific prop was further modified with a custom blade-mounting system that facilitated the installation of a wooden rod; the rod served as the blade during the choreographed fight scenes and made the physical, on-camera dueling possible. It also later served as a guide for visual effects artists to add the hand-animated glow for the final shots."

Slight damage to the iconic prop's hilt identifies it as the primary lightsaber filmed in those historic cinematic sequences. According to Propstore, this is very likely the only hero lightsaber prop ever emerging from the original "Star Wars" trilogy with bona fide screen use and has been kept in a single private collection.

Slight wear on this lightsaber hilt ID it as the real deal from two "Star Wars" films (Image credit: Propstore)

"I grew up deeply inspired by 'Star Wars,'" Propstore COO Brandon Alinger tells Space.com.

"It wasn't just a movie, it was the movie of generations. The original trilogy is what sparked my lifelong fascination with filmmaking and screen-used props. The lightsaber, especially, holds a near-mythical place in my imagination. The fact that this exact lightsaber still exists, and that it screen-matches those iconic moments, is extraordinary. To see it and even hold it, you can feel the gravity of what 'Star Wars' means to millions of people. And now, for the first time ever, this legendary artifact is heading to public auction, ready to find a new home where it can continue to inspire."

Vader's deadly lightsaber will also be on display for the public when it's sent out on a multi-city press preview tour next month, along with other highlights from Propstore's September Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Cities involved in the road show are: London (August 6), Beverly Hills (week of August 18), and New York City (week of August 25).

For more info, visit the Propstore website.