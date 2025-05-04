This iconic 'Star Wars' Rebel pilot helmet from the Battle of Hoth could fetch $400K at auction

A Rebel Pilot Helmet like this one from "The Empire Strikes Back" goes up on the auction block in September.

Happy Star Wars Day!

To honor May the Fourth, we're bringing you the lowdown on an ultra-rare screen-used "Star Wars" collectible to share that's going up for auction this fall, from a well-known entertainment memorabilia auction house called Propstore. They’re the folks that auctioned off Chewbacca's Bowcaster for $768K and Luke Skywalker's Medal of Yavin for $378K that we were fawning over back in March.

Amid Propstore's gathering of coveted "Star Wars" collectibles that will be on the block during its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles come September is a Rebel pilot helmet relic used in 1980s "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

A member of Propstore's staff displays the rare Rebel pilot helmet from "The Empire Strikes Back." (Image credit: Propstore)

This historical find is offered in its original unrestored condition and was designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Mollo, the same guy behind the signature sci-fi ensembles for Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker.

Per the official catalog description, "This helmet was custom-made specifically for 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980), with these helmets worn in the film's iconic Hoth battle sequence, where Rebel snowspeeder pilots gear up to take on Imperial walkers. It boasts distinctive features, including a yellow-tinted visor and a thick foam liner custom-fitted to the interior. Only two helmets with this original liner are known to exist in private collections, making this piece extremely rare and highly sought-after."

This incredible Rebel Pilot Helmet could be yours if you're the high bidder this fall! (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Experts estimate this scarce prop could sell for $200,000 - $400,000, as it's the first time the authentic helmet has been presented for purchase, as it's been in a private collection and originated from the film's Assistant Production Manager, Patricia Carr.

"Rebel Pilot helmets are one of the most sought-after artifacts from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy," says Propstore COO Brandon Alinger.

"Only a handful of original helmets exist in private collections, and this helmet - with such exceptional provenance - is a superb helmet. These helmets were made in far smaller numbers than Imperial helmets such as stormtroopers and many were discarded at the end of production. The survival of this piece, unrestored and linked directly to 'The Empire Strikes Back,' makes it a true treasure for collectors."