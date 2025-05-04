This iconic 'Star Wars' Rebel pilot helmet from the Battle of Hoth could fetch $400K at auction

News
By published

Deep-pocket collectors can try to score this rare artifact from 'The Empire Strikes Back'.

a rebel space pilot in a starfighter with a snowy backdrop
A Rebel Pilot Helmet like this one from "The Empire Strikes Back" goes up on the auction block in September. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Happy Star Wars Day!

To honor May the Fourth, we're bringing you the lowdown on an ultra-rare screen-used "Star Wars" collectible to share that's going up for auction this fall, from a well-known entertainment memorabilia auction house called Propstore. They’re the folks that auctioned off Chewbacca's Bowcaster for $768K and Luke Skywalker's Medal of Yavin for $378K that we were fawning over back in March.

Amid Propstore's gathering of coveted "Star Wars" collectibles that will be on the block during its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles come September is a Rebel pilot helmet relic used in 1980s "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

a gentleman in a suit holds a space helmet prop

A member of Propstore's staff displays the rare Rebel pilot helmet from "The Empire Strikes Back." (Image credit: Propstore)

This historical find is offered in its original unrestored condition and was designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Mollo, the same guy behind the signature sci-fi ensembles for Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker.

Per the official catalog description, "This helmet was custom-made specifically for 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980), with these helmets worn in the film's iconic Hoth battle sequence, where Rebel snowspeeder pilots gear up to take on Imperial walkers. It boasts distinctive features, including a yellow-tinted visor and a thick foam liner custom-fitted to the interior. Only two helmets with this original liner are known to exist in private collections, making this piece extremely rare and highly sought-after."

A white space helmet movie prop with a blue insignia

This incredible Rebel Pilot Helmet could be yours if you're the high bidder this fall! (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Experts estimate this scarce prop could sell for $200,000 - $400,000, as it's the first time the authentic helmet has been presented for purchase, as it's been in a private collection and originated from the film's Assistant Production Manager, Patricia Carr.

"Rebel Pilot helmets are one of the most sought-after artifacts from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy," says Propstore COO Brandon Alinger.

"Only a handful of original helmets exist in private collections, and this helmet - with such exceptional provenance - is a superb helmet. These helmets were made in far smaller numbers than Imperial helmets such as stormtroopers and many were discarded at the end of production. The survival of this piece, unrestored and linked directly to 'The Empire Strikes Back,' makes it a true treasure for collectors."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment

Forget Darth Vader and the Emperor: The Empire has never been scarier than in 'Andor' season 2

For Star Wars Day, May the 4th, you'll have to use all your Jedi powers to grab this Lego set — Jango Fett's Starship WILL sell out fast

'Falcon' flies on Star Wars Day: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
a time lapse photo captures the bright streak of a rocket lifting off into the night sky from Florida
'Falcon' flies on Star Wars Day: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida (photos)
a thin crescent of a planet visible in the light of two distant stars, with the blackness of space behind all three
What would it be like living on Tatooine from 'Star Wars'? This exoplanet orbiting twin suns could tell us
The Lego Star Wars Jango Fett Firespray-Class Starship set with Space.com deals logo
For Star Wars Day, May the 4th, you'll have to use all your Jedi powers to grab this Lego set — Jango Fett's Starship WILL sell out fast
Lego R2-D2 on a Space.com banner.
Get everybody's favorite droid at its lowest-ever price for Star Wars Day!
This Week in Space 159 — AI in Space!
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 159 — AI in Space!
two bright orbs in a deep blue sky above the lights of a small town on a hillside, the lights from which are reflected in a lake
Astrophotographer captures the moon and Jupiter suspended above one of Europe's oldest lakes (photo)
a lumpy grey rock covered in craters floats in front of a blue-and-white earth beneath it. hundreds of pinpoint-like stars dot the black background of space
A whole 'population' of minimoons may be lurking near Earth, researchers say
A pinkish planet around a white dwarf star
James Webb Space Telescope finds coldest exoplanet ever seen, and it orbits a dead star
Five towering starship segments stand near cranes against a blue sky, by a dusty road walked on by a guy in a backwards white ball cap and tshirt.
Will SpaceX's Starbase become a city? Voters will decide on May 3
The Artemis 1 SLS rocket ignites as seen from the press site at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, 2022.
Reshaping our return to the moon: Trump's 2026 budget gives Artemis a major facelift