'Yes Bueno!': The new Kinder Bueno Super Bowl LX ad is sweet sci-fi goodness (video)

NFL Super Sunday arrives this weekend on Feb. 8, 2026, with a Super Bowl matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, and that means a parade of high profile commercials is set to kick off the annual gridiron classic.

Ahead of the Big Game, Kinder Bueno — one of the planet's tastiest chocolate candy bars* — is unwrapping their first-ever Super Bowl ad and it's a stellar science fiction-themed achievement starring "Armageddon" actor William Fichtner and popular TV reality star Paige DeSorbo.

Check out the wild 30-second spot, along with the 45-second extended cut below for a sneak peek before it's broadcast during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026 on NBC. This cool commercial showcases a streaking spaceship, an alien planet, candy-loving extraterrestrials, a wacky trip through a black hole, and astronaut babies!

As part of this ambitious "Yes Bueno" campaign, Kinder Bueno is also delivering a national Game Day Sweepstakes through March 31, 2026 where consumers can enter by scanning any QR code on limited‑edition Kinder Bueno packaging or in‑store displays, and registering for an opportunity to score weekly prizes, including a $25,000 weekly grand prize.

"Life throws plenty of 'No Bueno' moments at you – I've depicted enough of them on screen to know," said Fichtner. "Those 'No Bueno' moments demand focus and composure, no matter how dire the situation. Then there's the temptation of Kinder Bueno – the chocolate, the wafer, the hazelnut...some combinations are just impossible to resist. I had to say Yes Bueno!"

Kinder Bueno's cosmic commercial was created by Anomaly and directed by Björn Rühmann using an actual aircraft fuselage, real astronaut suits, and volumetric screen tech as used in many modern Hollywood films and TV series.

"This is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, and it's the perfect stage to really introduce Kinder Bueno to America," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Kinder Snacking. 'While Kinder Bueno is already beloved around the world, we know many Americans haven't experienced it yet. 'Yes Bueno' is our playful invitation to discover what makes it so special."

*Editor Ian here, I'd call out this blatant favoritism but nah, Buenos rule!