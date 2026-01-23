Houston Texans celebrate upcoming Artemis 2 mission | Space photo of the day for Jan. 23, 2025

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, center, and Johnson Space Center employees Tessa Rundle and Daniel Kolodziejcyk, wearing Orion Crew Survival System spacesuits, take the field during the Texans’ "Reppin’ H-Town" appearance.

On Jan. 4, 2026, during the Houston Texans' Space City Day game, two bright-orange spacesuits stood out against the green turf at NRG Stadium. NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) used the spotlight to give fans a close-up look at Artemis 2 , the agency's first crewed mission in the Artemis campaign to return humans to the moon.

The Texans played the Indianapolis Colts that day, by the way, and won 38-30.

What is it?

Artemis 2 is designed as a 10-day lunar flyby that will send four astronauts — NASA's Reid Wiseman , Victor Glover and Christina Koch , plus Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — around the moon and back to Earth aboard the Orion spacecraft , launched on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Unlike later Artemis landing missions, Artemis 2 is primarily a deep-space shakeout: the crew will verify Orion's systems in the environment beyond low Earth orbit , from life support to navigation to communications, building directly on the uncrewed Artemis 1 test flight to lunar orbit in 2022.

NASA currently lists Artemis 2's targeted launch date as early as February, and no later than April 2026.

Where is it?

NRG Stadium is located in Houston, Texas.

JSC employees Tessa Rundle and Daniel Kolodziejcyk, wearing Orion Crew Survival System spacesuits, celebrate the upcoming Artemis 2 mission with NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, center. (Image credit: Image courtesy of the Houston Texans)

Why is it amazing?

The Space Day Celebration shows how intertwined NASA's history is with the city of Houston. JSC, a key hub for space exploration and human spaceflight, isn't just "near Houston" but is home to NASA's astronaut corps, Mission Control and key programs like Orion and Gateway, making Houston's Space City Day a natural stage for hyping up the next crewed lunar mission.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond getting people excited for the upcoming launch, NASA also encouraged the public to "ride along" symbolically with the astronauts. During the halftime festivities, NASA promoted its "Send Your Name with Artemis 2" initiative, which stores participants' names on a small chip that will travel inside Orion on the mission, a simple way to turn a major space exploration milestone into something open to everyone.

Want to learn more?