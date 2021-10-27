Every mission to the moon

This view of the Apollo 12 lunar module was captured from lunar orbit by command module pilot Richard Gordon shortly after the two modules separated to prepare for the lunar landing.

Since the dawn of the space age, more than a hundred spacecraft have left Earth en route to the moon, according to NASA's records . Not all of them made it, especially in the early years, but the ones that did embody some of the most amazing feats of human ingenuity ever seen.

The story of lunar exploration splits into two distinct phases. The first, lasting from the late 1950s to mid 1970s, was dominated by the rivalry between the United States and Soviet Union, known as the space race . With a quickfire string of firsts from both countries, this race to the Moon had an undeniably political dimension to it, but it yielded scientific rewards, too. The Apollo and Luna missions told scientists more about our nearest neighbor in space than we ever knew before, and blazed the trail for all the orbiters, landers and rovers — whether on the moon or other planets — since then.

After a pause lasting over a decade, the second phase kicked off in the 1990s — and it's still going strong today. With a stronger focus on science, this phase is also notable for its international flavor, with spacecraft from Japan, Europe, China, India and Israel all playing a part. A key goal of these missions has been to locate water and other resources on the moon — holding out the promise of an exciting future in which humans establish a long-term presence there.

Impactors, landers and rovers

Some moon missions are designed to study it from a distance, taking photographs and collecting other data as they fly past or orbit it. But we'll start by looking at spacecraft that were designed to descend all the way to the surface, whether in a gentle soft landing, permitting an extended science mission, or a high-velocity impact in which all the science has to be done on the way down.

Impactors, landers and rovers Name Agency Launch Date Outcome Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Sep. 23, 1958 Unsuccessful impactor Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Oct. 11, 1958 Unsuccessful impactor Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Dec. 4, 1958 Unsuccessful impactor Luna 1 Soviet Union Jan. 2, 1959 Unsuccessful impactor (but first lunar flyby) Unnamed Luna Soviet Union June 18, 1959 Unsuccessful impactor Luna 2 Soviet Union Sep. 12, 1959 Successful impactor Ranger 3 NASA Jan. 26, 1962 Unsuccessful impactor Ranger 4 NASA April 26, 1962 Unsuccessful impactor Ranger 5 NASA Oct. 21, 1962 Unsuccessful impactor Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Jan. 4, 1963 Unsuccessful soft-lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Feb. 3, 1963 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 4 Soviet Union April 2, 1963 Unsuccessful soft-lander Ranger 6 NASA March 21, 1964 Unsuccessful soft-lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union April 20, 1964 Unsuccessful soft-lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union July 28, 1964 Unsuccessful soft-lander Ranger 7 NASA July 28, 1964 Successful impactor Ranger 8 NASA Feb. 17, 1965 Successful impactor Cosmos 60 Soviet Union March 12, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Ranger 9 NASA March 21, 1965 Successful impactor Unnamed Luna Soviet Union April 10, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 5 Soviet Union May 9, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 6 Soviet Union June 8, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 7 Soviet Union Oct. 4, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 8 Soviet Union Dec. 3, 1965 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 9 Soviet Union Jan. 31, 1966 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 1 NASA May 30, 1966 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 2 NASA Sep. 20, 1966 Unsuccessful soft-lander Luna 13 Soviet Union Dec. 21, 1966 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 3 NASA April 17, 1967 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 4 NASA July 14, 1967 Unsuccessful soft-lander Surveyor 5 NASA Sep. 8, 1967 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 6 NASA Nov. 7, 1967 Successful soft-lander Surveyor 7 NASA Jan. 7, 1968 Successful soft-lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Feb. 7, 1968 Unsuccessful soft-lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Feb. 19, 1969 Unsuccessful lander + rover Unnamed Luna Soviet Union June 14, 1969 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Luna 15 Soviet Union July 13, 1969 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Apollo 11 NASA July 16, 1969 Successful crewed lander Kosmos 300 Soviet Union Sep. 23, 1969 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Kosmos 305 Soviet Union Oct. 22, 1969 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Apollo 12 NASA Nov. 14, 1969 Successful crewed lander Unnamed Luna Soviet Union Feb. 6, 1970 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Apollo 13 NASA April 11, 1970 Unsuccessful crewed lander (but safely returned to Earth) Luna 16 Soviet Union Sep. 12, 1970 Successful sample-return mission Luna 17 + Lunokhod 1 Soviet Union Nov. 10, 1970 Successful lander + rover Apollo 14 NASA Jan. 31, 1971 Successful crewed lander Apollo 15 NASA July 26, 1971 Successful crewed lander Luna 18 Soviet Union Sep. 2, 1971 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Luna 20 Soviet Union Feb. 14, 1972 Successful sample-return mission Apollo 16 NASA April 16, 1972 Successful sample-return mission Apollo 17 NASA Dec. 7, 1972 Successful crewed lander Luna 21 + Lunokhod 2 Soviet Union Jan. 8, 1973 Successful lander + rover Luna 23 Soviet Union Oct. 28, 1974 Unsuccessful sample-return mission Luna 24 Soviet Union Aug. 9, 1976 Successful sample-return mission Moon Impact Probe ISRO Oct. 22, 2008 Successful impactor deployed by Chandrayaan-1 LCROSS NASA June 18, 2009 Successful impactor Chang'e 3 + Yutu CNSA Dec. 6, 2013 Successful lander + rover Chang'e 4 + Yutu 2 CNSA Dec. 7, 2018 Successful lander + rover Beresheet SpaceIL (private) Feb. 22, 2019 Unsuccessful lander; uncontrolled impact on lunar surface Chandrayaan-2 ISRO July 22, 2019 Unsuccessful lander + rover; orbiter component was succesful Chang'e 5 CNSA Nov. 23, 2020 Successful sample-return mission

First on the moon

Less than a year after launching their first satellite, Sputnik, in October 1957, the Soviets were aiming for the moon. After several false starts, they finally made it with Luna 2 in September 1959. This was a deliberate crash-landing — the 860-lbs. (390 kilograms) spacecraft had no braking rockets or landing legs, and the main payload simply consisted of two grenade-like spheres that scattered Soviet emblems over the lunar surface. All the same, it was an astonishing achievement for the 1950s.

Soft landing

A model of the Soviet Union's Luna 9 moon spacecraft in Museum of Air and Space in Paris, France. (Image credit: Pline , CC BY-SA 3.0

A high-speed impact is one thing, but landing in one piece and surviving long enough to carry out a scientific mission is a technical challenge of a different order. It wasn't accomplished until Feb. 3, 1966, when the Soviets made it into the record books again with their Luna 9 lander. The actual soft-landing was achieved by a small capsule, just 218 lbs. (99 kg) in mass, which was ejected by the main spacecraft just before touchdown. The capsule went on to take the first photographs from the lunar surface, and successfully transmitted them back to Earth .

First humans on the moon

To many people, "the" Moon mission — the one that springs instantly to mind — was Apollo 11 in July 1969. This put the first humans, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin , onto the lunar surface, and then returned them safely to Earth — a monumental feat by the United States that was repeated five more times over the next few years. From a technical point of view, the Apollo missions were extremely complex, involving both a regular space capsule called the command module, which remained in lunar orbit with another crew member on board, and a specially designed lunar module to descend to the surface.

Robot explorer

Though they had aspirations to do so, the Soviets never put humans on the moon. Instead, they concentrated on robotic missions, such as Luna 17 in November 1970 which delivered the first remote-control rover, Lunokhod 1 , to the moon's surface. The rover explored its surroundings for 10 months — a mission duration that would have been impossible for human astronauts in the 1970s. In addition to doing important lunar science, Lunokhod 1 also paved the way for today's Mars rovers.

The far side of the moon

The Yutu 2 rover, as seen by the Chang'e 4 lander. (Image credit: CNSA)

When China embarked on its lunar exploration program, it was playing a rapid game of catch-up with what had gone before. The country's first orbiter, first lander and first rover all came within a few years of each other. Then on Jan. 3, 2019, China achieved something that had never been done before: It dropped a lander, Chang'e 4 , and rover Yutu 2, onto the far side of the moon . That's the side we never see — or from a spacecraft's perspective, the side that has no line-of-sight communication with Earth. To solve that problem, China had to place a relay satellite, Queqiao , at the Earth-Moon Lagrange point , which has a clear view of both.

Private enterprise

The missions described so far were all designed, operated and paid for by government-owned agencies. The first attempt to put a privately developed spacecraft on the moon wasn't until April 2019, when a small lander called Beresheet almost pulled it off.

The lander made it to the lunar surface, but having lost control on the way down it was a crash , not the intended soft landing. The brainchild of an Israeli nonprofit organization called SpaceIL, Beresheet's operators are hoping that its successor will have better luck.

Orbiters and flybys

Orbiters and flyby missions may not arouse quite the same excitement as a landing, but from space tortoises to finding ice on the moon, they've been just as important to the advancement of science.

Orbiters and flybys Name Agency Date Outcome Pioneer 0 NASA Aug. 17, 1958 Unsuccessful orbiter Pioneer 1 NASA Oct. 11, 1958 Unsuccessful orbiter Pioneer 2 NASA Nov. 8, 1958 Unsuccessful orbiter Pioneer 3 NASA Dec. 7, 1958 Unsuccessful flyby Pioneer 4 NASA March 3, 1959 Successful flyby Pioneer P-1 NASA Sep. 24, 1959 Unsuccessful orbiter Luna 3 Soviet Union Oct. 4, 1959 Successful flyby Pioneer P-3 NASA Nov. 26, 1959 Unsuccessful orbiter Unnamed Luna Soviet Union April 15, 1960 Unsuccessful flyby Unnamed Luna Soviet Union April 16, 1960 Unsuccessful flyby Pioneer P-30 NASA Sep. 25, 1960 Unsuccessful orbiter Pioneer P-31 NASA Dec. 15, 1960 Unsuccessful orbiter Zond 3 Soviet Union July 18, 1965 Successful flyby Kosmos 111 Soviet Union March 1, 1966 Unsuccessful orbiter Luna 10 Soviet Union March 31, 1966 Successful orbiter Lunar Orbiter 1 NASA Aug. 10, 1966 Successful orbiter Luna 11 Soviet Union Aug. 24, 1966 Successful orbiter Luna 12 Soviet Union Oct. 22, 1966 Successful orbiter Lunar Orbiter 2 NASA Nov. 6, 1966 Successful orbiter Lunar Orbiter 3 NASA Feb. 5, 1967 Successful orbiter Lunar Orbiter 4 NASA May 4, 1967 Successful orbiter Lunar Orbiter 5 NASA Aug. 1, 1967 Successful orbiter Luna 14 Soviet Union April 7, 1968 Successful orbiter Zond 5 Soviet Union Sep. 15, 1968 Successful flyby and return to Earth Zond 6 Soviet Union Nov. 10, 1968 Successful flyby but crashed on return to Earth Apollo 8 NASA Dec. 21, 1968 Successful crewed orbiter Apollo 10 NASA May 18, 1969 Successful crewed orbiter Zond 7 Soviet Union Aug. 7, 1969 Successful flyby and return to Earth Zond 8 Soviet Union Oct. 20, 1970 Successful flyby and return to Earth Luna 19 Soviet Union Sep. 28, 1971 Successful orbiter Luna 22 Soviet Union May 29, 1974 Successful orbiter Hiten JAXA Jan. 24, 1990 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission Clementine DoD/NASA Jan. 25, 1994 Successful orbiter Lunar Prospector NASA Jan. 7, 1998 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission SMART-1 ESA Sep. 27, 2003 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission SELENE JAXA Sep. 14, 2007 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission Chang'e 1 CNSA Oct. 24, 2007 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission Chandrayaan-1 ISRO Oct. 22, 2008 Successful orbiter Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter NASA June 18, 2009 Successful orbiter Chang'e 2 CNSA Oct. 1, 2010 Successful orbiter ARTEMIS P1 and P2 NASA Feb. 17, 2007 Successful twin orbiters GRAIL A and B NASA Sep 10, 2011 Successful twin orbiters LADEE NASA Sep. 7, 2013 Successful orbiter; deliberately impacted moon at end of mission Chang'e 5 T1 CNSA Oct. 23, 2014 Successful flyby and return to Earth Queqiao CNSA May 20, 2018 Successful relay satellite at Earth-moon L2 point

First to leave Earth

Before a spacecraft can get to the moon or anywhere else beyond Earth orbit, it has to achieve an " escape velocity " of 25,000 mph (11.2 km per second). After several false starts , the first U.S. space probe to do this was Pioneer 4 in March 1959. This was the first lunar "flyby" mission , passing the Moon at a distance of around 37,000 miles (60,000 km).

The Moon's first satellite

On April 3, 1966, the Soviet Union scored another moon first when Luna 10 entered lunar orbit . Not only was it the first spacecraft to do this, but the first to orbit any astronomical body other than Earth. The advantage of an orbiter over the earlier flybys and impactors is that it can make close-range scientific observations over a much longer period. Luna 10's batteries lasted 56 days, during which it sent back valuable data on the moon's composition , gravity field and lack of atmosphere or magnetic field.

Translunar tortoises

The Soviet Union's Zond 5 capsule is seen during recovery operations in the Indian Ocean after returning to Earth following a trip around the moon with two steppe tortoises and an extensive biological payload. The tortoises survived. (Image credit: S.P.Korolev RSC Energia)

The first spacecraft swing around the moon without entering orbit, then return to Earth was the Soviet Union's Zond 5 in September 1968. It was also the first lunar mission to carry passengers, albeit non-human ones. The "biological payload" included two 12-14 ounce (340-400 gram) Steppe tortoises. They survived the journey, splashing down in the Indian Ocean six days after leaving Earth.

Overshadowed pioneers

The Apollo 11 astronauts weren't the first humans to reach the moon; they were preceded by two test flights that orbited the moon without landing. The first of these, in December 1968, was Apollo 8 . Its crew — Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders — became the first humans to travel beyond Earth orbit. Although soon overshadowed by Apollo 11, Apollo 8 was still a tremendous achievement that hasn't been repeated since the end of the Apollo program. While in lunar orbit, the crew took the famous "Earthrise" photo , which became one of the most iconic images of the space age.

Finding water ice

Of all the countries that have sent spacecraft to the moon, India has the distinction of making a truly momentous scientific discovery on its very first mission, Chandrayaan-1 . The spacecraft entered lunar orbit on Nov. 8, 2008, and also carried a small moon impact probe , which it fired six days later into Shackleton crater near the lunar south pole. When data from the impact was examined, it strongly indicated the presence of water — a discovery confirmed by a NASA instrument also on board Chandrayaan-1.

Future missions to the moon

Looking at the dozens of future moon missions still in the planning stages, two trends are clear. First, there's the increasing internationalism of the field, with Canada , Turkey , the United Arab Emirates , South Korea and even a resurgent Russia keen to embark on their own programs of lunar exploration. The second, even more exciting, trend is the ever-growing prospect of a return to crewed moon missions in the near future. Here's a quick rundown of the strongest contenders.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared this view of the company's Starbase facility for Starship and Super Heavy launches near Boca Chica village in southern Texas on Oct. 22, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX/Elon Musk via Twitter

Space tourism: SpaceX's Starship , currently under development, should make sightseeing trips around the Moon, following the same there-and-back route taken by Zond 5's tortoises, a real possibility for super-rich tourists. The first one has already booked a ticket: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa .

Chinese ambitions: With its successful rover and sample return missions, China now looks to be the world leader in robotic Moon missions. But the country's plans don't stop there, and it's already developing a new generation of crewed spacecraft that could take Chinese astronauts to the Moon in the 2030s.

A gateway in space: NASA has plans to construct a smaller scale version of the International Space Station to place in lunar orbit. Called Gateway , the first elements of this lunar space station are scheduled to be launched by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in 2024. Gateway is an enabler for a much more ambitious NASA project, the Artemis lander.