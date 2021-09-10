(Image credit: Boeing)

1) Introduction

NASA's next crewed space station will be near the moon. The planned lunar Gateway space station will house crews for between one and three months so they can perform a series of ambitious jobs: to conduct science experiments further away from Earth for long periods of time; to support missions on the surface; and perhaps to even do far-out engineering work such as telerobotics.

This gallery details some of the main history and components of Gateway, as well as what it may be used for in the future. For now, NASA plans to bring astronauts to Gateway sometime in the 2020s, possibly in support of the Artemis moon-landing program. Artemis was targeting a 2024 moon landing, although an August 2021 report from the Office of the Inspector General said this target is "not feasible" due to spacesuit development delays. More timeline changes may therefore be in store.

