NASA's Orion Spacecraft: Full Coverage of First Test Flight

This map was tweeted from the account of the Intl. Space Station, featuring a map showing the trajectory ground track of the Orion flight test, postponed until Dec. 5, 2014.

Update for Dec. 5 at 12:45 p.m. EST: NASA's Orion space capsule has passed its first test flight with flying colors after a smooth launch and even smoother splashdown. Today. See how the 4.5-hour Exploration Test Flight 1 mission unfolded here.

Full Story: Splashdown! NASA's Orion Spaceship Survives Epic Test Flight as New Era Begins

Orion has complete on its first uncrewed test flight. The history-making test, marks the first time a spacecraft built for humans will leave low-Earth orbit in more than 40 years. Launch Story / Launch Video / Orion Test Flight Photos

The Orion spacecraft — built for NASA by Lockheed Martin — is designed to take humans deeper into space than ever before. Officials hope that future versions of the spacecraft will transport astronauts to deep space destinations like Mars or an asteroid towed into orbit around the moon. Scroll down for more stories, video and photos from the launch:

Photos and Multimedia:

The Orion Space Capsule: NASA's Next Spaceship: Photos

Photos: Step-by-Step Guide to NASA's EFT-1 Orion Spacecraft Test Flight

Orion Capsule Will Sport 'Glass Cockpit' To Minimize Weight

How NASA's 2017 Orion Capsule Deep-Space Test Works: Photos

Photos: Orion Space Capsule's Parachute Test

Photos: NASA's Orion Spacecraft Heat Shield on Display

Full Coverage:

Friday, Dec. 4

Splashdown! NASA's Orion Spaceship Survives Epic Test Flight as New Era Begins

America has a new spaceship as NASA's Orion spacecraft passed its first unmanned test flight on Friday, Dec. 5. See how the mission unfolded from its launch in Florida to a smooth splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Splashdown! Orion Lands In Pacific Ocean

Orion, NASA's first space capsule since Apollo, splashes down in the Pacific Ocean after a smooth test flight on Dec. 5, 2014.

NASA Launches First Orion Deep-Space Capsule in Historic Test Flight

With a mighty roar, a Delta 4 Heavy rocket launched NASA's first Orion spacecraft on a test flight to check major systems. The unmanned launch marked the beginning of NASA's first deep-space mission with a crew vehicle since December 1972.

Blast-Off! Orion Capsule Launches Aboard Delta IV Rocket

See launch video of NASA's Orion spacecraft as it blasts off atop a Delta 4 Heavy rocket on the Exploration Flight Test 1 mission.

NASA to Make 2nd Attempt to Launch Orion Space Capsule: Watch It Live

It's Round 2 for NASA's Orion spacecraft as the space agency attempts to launch its first new space capsule in more than 40 years. Here's how to follow it online.

Thursday, Dec. 4

NASA's 1st Orion Deep-Space Capsule Launch Delayed by Rocket Glitch

Stuck fuel valves on its Delta 4 Heavy rocket prevented NASA's first Orion spacecraft from launching on the Exploration Test Flight 1 mission on Dec. 4. Here's what happened.

NASA's 1st Orion Deep-Space Capsule Launch Delayed by Rocket Glitch

The launch debut of NASA's first deep-space capsule in more than 40 years will have to wait at least another day after a series of delays thwarted repeated liftoff attempts on Thursday (Dec. 4).

NASA Admin. Takes Hard Questions from Space.com

Do Orion and SLS only exist to provide jobs on Earth? Is Orion a capability without a real mission? Could Orion fly atop a SpaceX booster?NASA Chief Maj. Gen. Charlie Bolden handles these and others with Space.com’s @DavidSkyBrody.

Final Countdown! NASA's Orion Spacecraft by the Numbers

The countdown has begun for the first test flight of NASA's Orion spacecraft. Here's our own by-the-numbers countdown for Orion.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

NASA's 21st-Century Space Capsule to Make Launch Debut Thursday

Orion, NASA's new manned spacecraft, is all set to make its first uncrewed flight test on Thursday, Dec. 4. Here's the latest from NASA.

Elmo's Excited About The Orion Test Flight | Exclusive Interview

Space.com's @TariqJMalik and NASA's @Astro_Ricky talk to the furry little sesame street character about the Exploration Flight Test 1 (EFT-1) mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Drones and Planes Will Live-Track NASA's Orion Capsule Launch

NASA and the U.S. Navy plan to launch at least five other aircraft along with the Orion space capsule to monitor and record data from Thursday's mission.

Orion Spacecraft Launch on Thursday a Big Leap Toward Mars, NASA Says

The first test flight of NASA's new Orion spacecraft this week marks a critical step on humanity's journey to Mars, agency officials say.

Social Media: NASA's Not-So-Secret Weapon for Orion Test Flight

NASA's landmark Orion spacecraft test flight this week will cap one of the largest social media campaigns in the space agency's history. Here's why.

NASA's Orion Inspires the Hulk, Star Trek's Uhura and Elmo on YouTube (Videos)

When you think of NASA, you don't usually think Hollywood, but several actors — and even Muppets —have pledged their support for the Orion spacecraft test flight.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

How NASA's Landmark Orion Spacecraft Test Flight Will Work

NASA's Dec. 4 test of its Orion space capsule comes with many risks and rewards. Here's how the daring test should work.

Step-by-Step Guide for NASA's 1st Orion Spacecraft Test Flight

See how NASA's Orion EFT-1 space capsule test flight will work in this step-by-step guide from the U.S. space agency.

Star Trek, Marvel and Apollo Mementos Launching on NASA's Orion This Week

NASA's first Orion spacecraft test flight will launch icons of science fiction when it blasts off on Dec. 4. What's aboard from Star Trek, Marvel and more.

Orion Capsule Will Sport 'Glass Cockpit' To Minimize Weight | Video

The 'dashboard' or user interface of NASA's next-generation capsule will have a digital display. The capsule will also have about 60 physical switches.

Weather Looks Good for NASA's Orion Spacecraft Test Flight Thursday

Officials are predicting a 60 percent chance that weather will be favorable for the Orion space capsule's first test flight scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 4).

Monday, Dec. 1

NASA's 1st Deep-Space Capsule in 40 Years Ready for Launch Debut

A spaceship built to carry humans is about to venture into deep space for the first time in more than four decades.

Sunday, Nov. 30

NASA to Launch First Orion Spaceship Test Flight This Week

Learn how to watch many of the events leading up to the first test flight of NASA's Orion space capsule live online all week.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Sesame Street Muppets Counting Down to NASA Orion Launch

"Sesame Street's" beloved muppets have joined forces with NASA to promote the space agency's test flight of the Orion capsule on Dec. 4.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

NASA Clears Orion Spacecraft for 1st Test Flight Next Week

Officials have given the Orion space capsule a "go" for its unmanned test flight expected to launch next Thursday (Dec. 4).

More Resources

Orion Videos:

NASA's Orion Capsule Built To Withstand 6,000° F

Lou Ferrigno 'Hulks-Out' Over Orion Spacecraft

Original Star Trek's 'Uhura' Promos NASA's Orion Capsule

Orion Test Flight - Liftoff To Splashdown Elaborately Explained

Related Links:

Orion Explained: NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle: Infographic

Orion Capsule Emergency Escape System Test

NASA's New Mega-Rocket, Orion Capsule on Track for Future Test Flights

Photos: Orion Space Capsule's Parachute Test

Photos: NASA's Orion Spacecraft Heat Shield on Display

The Orion Space Capsule: NASA's Next Spaceship: Photos