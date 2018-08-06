The Orion Space Capsule: NASA's Next Spaceship (Photos)

Orion Space Capsule
NASA’s Next Spaceship
NASA’s Orion spacecraft will carry astronauts further into space than ever before using a module based on Europe’s Automated Transfer Vehicles (ATV). ATV’s distinctive four-wing solar array is recognisable in this concept. The ATV-derived service module, sitting directly below Orion’s crew capsule, will provide propulsion, power, thermal control, as well as supplying water and gas to the astronauts in the habitable module.
Stepping Into Orion Crew Module
NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesuit check tests conducted on June 13, 2013 at the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The Orion crew module will serve as both transport and a home to astronauts during future long-duration missions to an asteroid, Mars and other destinations throughout our solar system.
Orion MPCV with Service Module
Orion Space Capsule in Orbit
The rocket will launch astronauts into space on NASA's Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, and serve as the go-to booster for U.S. missions to explore asteroids and, eventually, Mars.
Orion Space Capsule Closeup
Proposal for MPCV-SM
Proposal for a Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle-Service Module (MPCV-SM). The image was released Nov. 21, 2012.
Orion Space Capsule Above Clouds
The first Orion mission will be an uncrewed lunar flyby scheduled for 2020, returning to Earth's atmosphere at 11 km/s – the fastest reentry ever.
Orion Space Capsule Solar Array
NASA’s Orion spacecraft will carry astronauts further into space than ever before using a module based on Europe’s Automated Transfer Vehicles (ATV). ATV’s distinctive four-wing solar array is recognisable in this concept. The ATV-derived service module, sitting directly below Orion’s crew capsule, will provide propulsion, power, thermal control, as well as supplying water and gas to the astronauts in the habitable module.
Orion at the VAB
NASA's Orion spacecraft passes in front of the well-known Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo released Nov. 11, 2014.
Ascent Abort-2 Test
In April 2019, NASA will launch the Ascent Abort-2 test flight of the Orion space capsule. The test flight will validate the launch abort system that was created to save astronauts' lives in the event that the Space Launch System rocket experiences any problems during a launch. This screenshot from an animation of the test shows the Orion capsule on a much smaller solid rocket booster, which will only be used for testing and will not leave Earth's atmosphere. [Year to Abort: NASA Preps Orion Capsule for 2019 Ascent Abort-2 Test]