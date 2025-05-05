NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket gets 2nd stage even as Trump tries to scrap Space Launch System (photos)

News
By published

Only a few pieces left before SLS is fully assembled.

A white cylinder with an american flag is lowered into a fitting hole on a raised metal platform.
The ICPS is lowered onto SLS's stage adapter inside the VAB, May 1, 2025. (Image credit: NASA)

The Artemis 2 megarocket set to launch NASA's next astronauts to the moon in 2026 is almost completely assembled.

The giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket continues to grow inside the NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Technicians at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), in Florida, stacked the rocket's second stage onto the launch vehicle Thursday (May 1). The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) is responsible for carrying the Orion spacecraft and crew the rest of the way into orbit around the Earth, and then sending them on their way to the moon.

This SLS rocket will launch the Artemis 2 mission, with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch as well as Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The quartet are flying the second installment of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent presence on the moon as a technology springboard to one day send humans to Mars.

The next mission, Artemis 3, would then deliver astronauts to the moon with the help of a Starship lander in 2027. That could be the last SLS rocket to fly, though. The Trump administration proposed canceling the SLS and Orion program after Artemis 3 in its 2026 budget proposal on Friday (May 2).

Artemis 2 is scheduled to launch sometime in early 2026 — more than three years after the launch of Artemis 1, in November 2022. Artemis 1 sent an uncrewed Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit on a mission that lasted about 25 days. Orion and crew won't enter lunar orbit for Artemis 2, but they will fly around the moon.

Rather than enter orbit, the ICPS will steer Orion and the Artemis 2 crew out of Earth orbit into a free-return trajectory around the moon. This slingshots the spacecraft around the lunar far-side on a course directly back to Earth.

Unexpected damage to Orion's heat shield caused by atmospheric reentry during Artemis 1 is to blame for the long wait time between Artemis 1 and Artemis 2. That damage delayed Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 by more than a year each. Artemis 3 is currently targeted for 2027, and will carry the first astronauts to land on the moon since the Apollo missions.

Image 1 of 2
a large section of a rocket is hoisted in a factory
A crane lifts the ICPS off the floor of the VAB.(Image credit: NASA)
RELATED STORIES:

NASA begins stacking SLS rocket for Artemis 2 moon mission (photos)

 — 'We're pushing the limits:' Artemis 2 backup astronaut on 2025 round-the-moon mission (exclusive)

 — Astronauts won't walk on the moon until 2026 after NASA delays next 2 Artemis missions

The ICPS arrived at the VAB last month. Now, NASA has shared photos of the ICPS being stacked inside the VAB on X, showcasing the stage as it was hoisted from the warehouse floor and lowered into the SLS stage adapter.

NASA also took deliver of Orion and its service module this week from the spacecraft's main contractor Lockheed Martin. Before it heads to the VAB for incorporation with SLS, Orion will be transferred KSC's Exploration Ground Systems for processing.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artemis

NASA just got the Orion spacecraft that will fly astronauts around the moon on Artemis 2 in 2026

Tank for 1st Artemis touchdown on the moon | Space photo of the day for April 29, 2025

20 years ago, 'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' hit theaters... but 2 weeks earlier, the tie-in game had already spoiled the ending
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from the Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith tie-in video game from 2005
20 years ago, 'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' hit theaters... but 2 weeks earlier, the tie-in game had already spoiled the ending
a military control room with people monitoring a rocket launch
New US Space Force documentary 'Always Above' lands in planetariums
a sweeping vista of stars and dust spiraling at a skew around a bright center
Hubble spies a skewed spiral galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 5, 2025
A giant orb takes up the majority of the image, bordered on either sitde by black. Its face is riddled with craters, with colors blotched throughout in vibrant blues, greens, yellows, and reds.
A giant crater on the moon may hold remnants of an ancient magma ocean. Artemis astronauts could bring home samples of it
An Eta Aquarid meteor can be seen streaking from top right to bottom left against a backdrop of a night sky marked with multi-colored star trails.
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks tonight: Here's how to see fragments of Halley's comet burn up in the atmosphere
A NASA graphic showcasing the phases of the moon.
What time is it on the moon? US House space committee wants a standard lunar clock
Illustration of ESA&#039;s Salsa Cluster satellite burning up during reentry.
Scientists chased a falling spacecraft with a plane to understand satellite air pollution
On the left is the book cover for Star Wars The Blueprints: Designs and Artwork from the Skywalker Saga (cover shows blueprints of a spaceship and gold text). On the right is the book cover for Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy (Updated and Extended) with Ahsoka on the front cover.
10 must-have 'Star Wars' books and novels coming soon to your galaxy
a rebel space pilot in a starfighter with a snowy backdrop
This iconic 'Star Wars' Rebel pilot helmet from the Battle of Hoth could fetch $400K at auction
a time lapse photo captures the bright streak of a rocket lifting off into the night sky from Florida
'Falcon' flies on Star Wars Day: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida (photos)