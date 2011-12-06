NASA's 1st Orion Spacecraft Test Flight in Photos

Orion Recovery
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Orion Capsule with Ship
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Orion Capsule with Helicopter
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Zodiac Boat and Orion Capsule
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Inflatable Boats Approach Orion Capsule
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
USS Anchorage Approaches Orion Capsule
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Orion on the Well Deck of USS Anchorage
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014. The U.S. Navy's USS Anchorage assisted in retrieving the capsule.
Orion on the Well Deck of USS Anchorage #2
The U.S. Navy pulled NASA’s Orion spacecraft into the well deck of the USS Anchorage, following splashdown of the experimental capsule in the Pacific Ocean, following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014.
Orion on the Well Deck of USS Anchorage #3
The U.S. Navy pulled NASA’s Orion spacecraft into the well deck of the USS Anchorage, following splashdown of the experimental capsule in the Pacific Ocean, following its first uncrewed test flight on Dec. 5, 2014.
Liftoff! Orion Soars Into Space
On Dec. 5, 2014, NASA's first Orion spacecraft launched on an unmanned test flight to usher in a new era of deep-space exploration. Here, a Delta 4 Heavy rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to begin the mission.
See more photos of Orion's 1st test flight in this Space.com gallery. [Read full story.]
United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches Orion #1
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying NASA’s Orion spacecraft for Lockheed Martin successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, Dec. 5, 2014. [Read full story.]