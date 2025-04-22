It's alive! It's alive! Orion throws back its cover | Space picture of the day for April 22, 2025
No, this is not Dr. Frankenstein's lab, but rather the Space Environments Complex, where NASA's Orion test article underwent a key jettison test.
NASA's Orion test article was exposed to launch abort-level acoustics prior to testing its forward bay cover's ability to jettison at the Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. The cover is the last component of the spacecraft that must eject before parachutes deploy to ensure a safe landing.
What is it?
Although the setting might look like something out of a Mary Shelley novel or a noir film, it is actually a key test of NASA's next-generation space capsule in a state-of-the-art facility.
Engineers and technicians from NASA and Lockheed Martin subjected the Orion environmental test article to the extreme conditions Orion may experience in a launch abort scenario, including the jettison of its forward bay cover, the last component that must eject before the parachutes deploy for a safe landing.
Where is it?
The November 2024 test took place at the Space Environments Complex (SEC) at NASA's Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility (previously Plum Brook) in Sandusky, Ohio.
The SEC houses the world’s largest and most powerful space environment simulation facilities. The Reverberant Acoustic Test Facility (RATF), seen here, is the world’s most powerful spacecraft acoustic test chamber.
Why is it amazing?
Before this Orion capsule entered tests in support of the Artemis 2 mission — the first planned flight to return astronauts to the moon since the Apollo program — and before it became an environmental test article, it flew to the moon and back as the Artemis 1 mission Orion crew module.
Further, testing Orion at such high acoustic levels was a major milestone for the Artemis program.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
"These tests are absolutely critical, because we have to complete all of these tests to say the spacecraft design is safe and we’re ready to fly a crew for the first time on Artemis 2," said Michael See, ETA vehicle manager, Orion Program. "This is the first time we’ve been able to test a spacecraft on the ground in such an extreme abort-level acoustic environment."
Want to know more?
You can watch a video of the forward bay cover jettison test and read more about the trials at the Space Environments Complex. You can also read more about the Artemis 2 mission.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Don Pettit, NASA's oldest active astronaut at 70, arrives in Houston after 7-month space mission (photo)
SpaceX launches its 32nd Dragon cargo mission to the ISS for NASA (video)