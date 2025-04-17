Moon-orbiting Gateway space station's habitat module arrives in the US (photos)

News
By published

The HALO module landed in Mesa, Arizona on April 1.

closeup of a large boxy structure covered with a white tarp exiting the back of a cargo plane&#039;s hold
Gateway’s HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) habitat module arrives in Mesa, Arizona on April 1, 2025, after traveling from Italy, where Thales Alenia Space fabricated its primary structure. (Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

Earlier this month, NASA released a set of photos highlighting a newly arrived module for Gateway, a small space station that the agency aims to launch to lunar orbit in 2027.

That module is HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost), which will serve as a living and working space for astronauts aboard Gateway.

A cargo plane flew the HALO module to the U.S. from Turin, Italy, where it was constructed by the company Thales Alenia Space. The cargo plane landed at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona on April 1.

HALO is the core habitat module of the planned Gateway moon-orbiting space station.

an airport worker directs a cargo plane to its parking spot using two orange signaling wands (Image credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

The newly released photos give you a good feel for the size of the lunar module, which takes up most of the space in the plane’s large cargo hold.

The next stop for the HALO module was Northrop Grumman’s integration and test facility in Gilbert, Arizona, where it's undergoing final outfitting. Northrop Grumman is one of the contractors working on NASA’s Artemis program of moon exploration, which sees Gateway as a vital piece of infrastructure.

The agency says that the lunar station will help "chart a path of scientific discovery toward the first crewed missions to Mars," which will follow after NASA establishes a sustainable human presence on the moon — a key Artemis goal.

several technicians in white hard hats work on a large cylindrical space module inside a large white-walled building

Technicians at Thales Alenia Space in Turin, Italy prepare HALO for transport to the United States. (Image credit: Thales Alenia Space)
Related stories:

NASA's vision of a moon-orbiting space station comes to life in new 3D video

NASA's Artemis program: Everything you need to know

The moon: Everything you need to know about Earth's companion

NASA calls the HALO module a "core component" of Gateway. Aside from providing astronaut living quarters, the module will offer a range of utilities like command and control, power distribution, communications and tracking. It will also enable research, supporting internal and external science payloads.

After Northrop Grumman finishes its HALO work, the module will head to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There, it will be integrated with Gateway's Power and Propulsion Element ahead of a planned 2027 launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artemis

NASA continues stacking its giant Artemis 2 SLS moon rocket (photos)

A gateway to the Gateway around the moon | Space picture of the day for April 16, 2025

Iconic Sombrero Galaxy shines in reprocessed Hubble Telescope view (image)
See more latest
Most Popular
Hubble Space Telescope image of the Sombrero Galaxy, also called Messier 104.
Iconic Sombrero Galaxy shines in reprocessed Hubble Telescope view (image)
a blue planet near a red star, with thousands of stars seen in the background around them
Possible signs of alien life found on nearby exoplanet, study reports
A movie poster with colorful heroes, villains, robots, aliens, and spaceships
The original 'Star Wars' theatrical cut (where Han shoots first) is coming back to theaters... well, one theater... for one night only
Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot
'Murderbot': Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Apple's upcoming dark sci-fi comedy
China rolls out the Long March 2F rocket and crew capsule for the Shenzhou 20 astronaut mission on April 16, 2025.
China rolls out rocket for Shenzhou 20 astronaut launch to its Tiangong space station (video)
An illustration of a highly magnetic neutron star or a magnetar
Where did this extremely magnetic, dense and dead star come from? Scientists aren't quite sure
graphic illustration showing a fiery solar flare from the sun and earth in the foreground.
A hidden solar cycle is awakening, but more extreme space weather over the next 50 years may not be a bad thing
Apple TV+ logo on Space deals background
I cover deals and streaming content for a living and I recommend this Apple TV Plus deal, now $2.99 a month, this Easter
A mass of plasma at the very top of the Sun rose up from the surface, streamed along, darted back and forth, and finally rose up and broke away into space (Nov. 19-21, 2012). The material was being controlled by strong, yet unseen, magnetic forces that were pulling it in various directions. The images were taken in extreme ultraviolet light.
How AI is helping scientists unlock some of the sun's deepest secrets
dancing ribbons of light fill the sky as the northern lights put on a show in Finland.
Rare 'cannibal' solar eruption sparks severe geomagnetic storm and stunning auroras (photos)