Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA prepares to load propellant in critical fueling test

NASA begins SLS fueling coverage for Artemis 2 wet dress rehearsal (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner) NASA has begun its commentary coverage for the final day of the Artemis 2 wet dress rehearsal. Teams were given the "go" to proceed into fueling operations from Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and mission managers at 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT), and will now proceed into the critical tanking phase of the two-day long SLS launch simulation test. Fueling the rocket successfully is a crucial milestone for the rocket ahead of its qualification to launch astronauts around the moon. Issues during the first Artemis 1 wet dress rehearsal in April 2022 led to nearly six months of troubleshooting before the rocket was cleared for flight. If everything today goes smoothly, NASA is targeting 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 3) for T-0, but could extend the test to early Tuesday morning (Feb. 3) at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT).

Non-essential personnel cleared from launchpad ahead of SLS fueling (Image credit: NASA/Sam Lott) With the sun rising on the second day of the Artemis 2 wet dress rehearsal, NASA is preparing the SLS for the test's most critical phase: Fueling. Following NASA's countdown timeline, all non-essential personnel were scheduled to be cleared from Launch Complex-39B this morning (Feb. 2), ahead of operations to begin fueling SLS with cryogenic propellants. The fueling portion of the wet dress rehearsal will begin around 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), and encompass the remaining 10 hours of testing. NASA is targeting a simulated T-0 of 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 3), which they say could extend to early Tuesday morning (Feb. 3) at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT). You can watch the Artemis 2 wet dress rehearsal live here at Space.com , courtesy of NASA; the agency is livestreaming the wet dress 24/7. Watch NASA fuel up its Artemis 2 moon rocket today in critical prelaunch test Josh Dinner Spaceflight Staff Writer

Artemis 2 moon rocket powered up for test (Image credit: NASA/Sam Lott) NASA engineers have powered up the huge core stage of the Artemis 2 Space Launch System rocket that will take four astronuts to the moon later this month, but only if the mega booster passes a critical fueling test on Monday, Feb. 2 at its Pad 39B launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA began the 49-hour countdown toward the fueling test (which reaches a simulated launch time at 9 p.m. EST on Monday) on Saturday night, with the clock started at 8:13 p.m. EST (2313 GMT). If all goes well, the Artemis 2 mission could launch astronauts to the moon as early as Feb. 8. Overnight, NASA powered up the second stage of the rocket and earlier today the massive core stage of the 322-foot Space Launch System booster was powered on, NASA said. "Early this morning, at approximately L-39 hours and 30 minutes, teams powered up the rocket’s core stage, which soon will be loaded with more than 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen during the tanking phase of the countdown. This will occur over a series of different propellant loading milestones to fill, top off, and replenish the tanks. The interim cryogenic propulsion stage was powered up overnight," NASA wrote in an update. " Orion has remained powered over the last several days due to cold temperatures in Florida. Engineers are preparing to charge Orion’s flight batteries and soon will begin core stage battery charge," the agency said. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief

Countdown begins for Artemis 2 fueling test (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) Good morning, space fans! Happy Sunday. NASA officially began the countdown last night for its upcomiong Artemis 2 fueling test as it works toward a Feb. 8 launch target for the first astronaut trip around the moon in over 50 years. The countdown began at 8:13 p.m. EST (2313 GMT), which marked the L-48 hours, 40-minute mark to a "simulated" launch time on Monday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. EST (0200 Feb. 3). The so-called wet dress rehearsal will run through about 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Feb. 3, NASA has said. You can see live views of the Artemis 2 moon rocket on the launch pad here . "This test will run the launch team, as well as supporting teams in the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and other supporting NASA centers, through a full range of operations, including loading cryogenic liquid propellant into the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket’s tanks, conducting a launch countdown, demonstrating the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and draining the tanks to practice scrub procedures," NASA wrote in an update . "These steps ensure the team is fully prepared for launch day." The Artemis 2 mission will last about 10 days and send four astronauts around the moon on an Orion spacecraft atop NASA's giant Space Launch System megarocket. The launch window this month runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, with additional windows in March and April. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief

Artemis 2 fueling test to begin preps tonight (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner) Good morning, Space Fans! Today is Saturday, Jan. 31 and tonight NASA is gearing up to to begin its first fueling test for the the Artemis 2 Space Launch System moon rocket for a so-called "wet dress rehearsal." That's NASA-speak for let's gas up the rocket and see if it is working right. While the fueling test is actually scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2, the work actually begins tonight at about 8 p.m. ET (0100 Feb. 1 GMT). That's because launch flight controllers and pad engineers need to begin taking their stations 49 hours BEFORE the fueling test's planned T-0 "launch" time of 9 p.m. ET on Monday. The Artemis 2 fueling test is being conducted at Launch Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the towering 322-foot rocket was rolled out earlier this month. The fueling test has seesawed a bit back and forth. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 2, then moved up to Jan. 31, then pushed back to Feb. 2 due to freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Center this weekend. The Artemis 2 launch date will depend on the results of this fueling test. Currently, Artemis 2 is scheduled to launch 4 astronauts to the moon no earlier than Feb. 8. Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief