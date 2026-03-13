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Best model rocket sets for beginners

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The best model rocket kits for beginners will go from out of the box to the launch pad in mere moments.

kids in multi-color t-shirts and shorts watch model rockets fly as other rockets stand ready to fly from a launch pad
Model rockets need not be rocket science: You can easily assemble and fly your own rockets with these kits. (Image credit: Space Camp)
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