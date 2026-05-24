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The Estes Blue Origin New Shepard toy rocket is 17% off for Memorial Day and is actually cheaper than the official Estes webstore. If you are after a beginner's model rocket kit, you won't be disappointed with this model from one of the biggest names in the industry. Our editor-in-chief Tariq Malik crashed it into the ground and said that it was ready to launch again almost instantly.

Get the Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model rocket, on sale right now for $29.99 at Amazon.

We have included a bunch of Estes rockets in our best model rockets guide, so even though we haven't published a review of this product, we are confident it is high quality. It has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and has many positive reviews, with users commenting on the strong build and the details that make it similar to the real New Shepard rocket.

Blue Origin Save 17% Estes Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket: was $36.09 now $29.99 at Amazon Save 17% on the New Shepard model rocket. Usually on sale for $36, you can get it now from Amazon for $29.99. It's a 1/66th scale model of the real Blue Origin craft and is capable of flight up to 400ft with an appropriate launch set (sold separately).

Image 1 of 2 The 1:66 scale model include the rocket parts, design decals, recovery parachute and instructions. (Image credit: Amazon) The Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model has a projected altitude of 400 ft. on a C6-3 Estes rocket engine (sold separately). (Image credit: Estes)

The Blue Origin New Shepard is a sub-orbital launch vehicle which had its maiden flight in 2015 and is designed for space tourism . Six passengers can be housed in the crew capsule on top and it has succesfully launched 37 times to date!

The Estes New Shepard model is to a scale of 1:66, so while it might not be as big as the real thing, it sure looks like it. Many user reviews praise the details on the replica and it is easy enough for beginners to put together in about 10 minutes.

You can simply display this model rocket but if you want to blast it into the sky, then you will need to buy an engine separately for it. Estes gives a projected altitude of 400 ft on a C6-3 Estes rocket engine but it is also compatible with a C5-3 engine. After launch, a parachute will help the New Shepard come back down to Earth but fear not if the landing is a little rocky! Our editor-in-chief Tariq Malik has crashed this model and it came out unscathed and ready for re-launch.

Key features: Ages 10+, 1:66 scale, requires an engine (sold separately), can fly up to 400ft

Product launched: August 2021

Price comparison: Amazon: $29.99 | Walmart: $42.15

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed the Estes Blue Origin New Shepard model rocket but our editor-in-chief Tariq Malik has crashed it hard into the ground and said that it was ready for relaunch almost immediately. It is a tough model rocket. Amazon user reviews are extremely positive. People like how realistic and well-made the rocket is and the rocket makes a great display piece too.

Featured in guides: best model rockets

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginners model rocket that resembles the Blue Origin New Shepard that won't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are already experienced with model rockets. This is a simple model and you might be better off looking at a model like the Estes Leo Space Train .

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