Grab our best telescope for beginners with $100 off the Celestron NexStar 4SE
Celestron's iconic orange NexStar series is on sale on Amazon and includes the smallest of the set, the NexStar 4SE, a perfect first telescope for new stargazers. It has a 4-inch aperture and go-to technology for easily finding night sky objects.
Celestron's iconic line of orange NexStar telescopes are all discounted on Amazon ahead of the platform's huge Prime Day sales event on June 23. The beginner NexStar 4SE model was highly rated in our expert review with a score of four stars for easy set-up, a sturdy build and go-to technology to help you find your target observation object. We think it is a great first telescope thanks to its good optics at a relatively low price range.
Get the Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope, on sale right now for $649 at Amazon.
It is the best beginner telescope in our best telescopes guide and is also the best Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope in our beginners telescope guide. Maksutov-Cassegrain is a catadioptric design that uses two mirrors to allow a long focal length to fit into a compact optical tube. This model is great for new stargazers who want to get a better look at their favorite night sky objects without spending a fortune.
Save $100 on the Celestron Nexstar 4SE. It's our best telescope for beginners because it has a quick set up and has go-to technology for finding night sky objects.
We gave it four stars in our Celestron Nexstar 4SE review because it is easy to use, doesn't require mirror alignment and has a sturdy build.
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