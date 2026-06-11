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Celestron's iconic line of orange NexStar telescopes are all discounted on Amazon ahead of the platform's huge Prime Day sales event on June 23. The beginner NexStar 4SE model was highly rated in our expert review with a score of four stars for easy set-up, a sturdy build and go-to technology to help you find your target observation object. We think it is a great first telescope thanks to its good optics at a relatively low price range.

Get the Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope, on sale right now for $649 at Amazon.