An off-the-shelf camera could help us find more black holes smashing together

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"It doesn't require any new technology development, which is almost unheard of for solving a LIGO instrumentation problem."

An illustration showing two black holes next to each other against a dark background.
The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is an expert at detecting cosmic collisions. It may soon get even better. (Image credit: ESA)