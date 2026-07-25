An off-the-shelf camera could help us find more black holes smashing together
News
By Sharmila Kuthunur
Published
"It doesn't require any new technology development, which is almost unheard of for solving a LIGO instrumentation problem."
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"It doesn't require any new technology development, which is almost unheard of for solving a LIGO instrumentation problem."