Stephen Hawking's famous 'leaky' black hole theory gets much-needed update

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There may be an easier way to describe how black holes "leak" energy than the theory Stephen Hawking proposed — and the newly suggested process is similar to how we describe a boiling pot of water. This simple (well, relatively simple) description could be used to model black holes in many situations such as during their formation, mergers with other black holes, eventual evaporation and even explosive death.

In the 1970s, legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking wrote a letter to the journal Nature entitled " Black hole explosions? " explaining how these objects may leak thermal radiation, evaporate and eventually implode at the end of their lives. This radiation eventually became known as Hawking radiation .

But in new research, scientists have suggested an alternative to Hawking radiation. It involves describing the increase in disorder, or entropy, of black holes. Boiling water, as an example, is also often described based on its increase in entropy. For black holes, this measure of entropy is connected to characteristics like spin and energy, which means it could be used to understand how these cosmic titans respond to different events.

"Hawking's laws of black hole mechanics provided a satisfying connection between extreme and ordinary physics and have been the paradigm for 50 years, but they have a serious limitation," team leader Abhay Ashtekar of the Eberly College of Science at Penn State University said