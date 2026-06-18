Astronomers solve the mystery of black holes' delayed cosmic 'burps'
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By Sharmila Kuthunur published
"These late-time radio burps can appear when the black hole eats too fast or eats too slowly, so you should always eat the right speed if you want to avoid indigestion."
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Supermassive black holes are notoriously messy when devouring a star, but they can also linger over their meals, letting out massive radio "burps" months or even years after their cosmic feast appears finished.
Now, scientists tracking these events have found there is no one-size-fits-all model for how black holes digest stellar material. Speaking Monday (June 15) at the 24