Raspberry sugar spotted in interstellar space, a sweet discovery that could reveal clues about life's origins
"Our work shows that sugars can form naturally in space."
Is space … sweet? As it turns out, interstellar space has sugar — and it's the same type of sugar that's found in raspberries (and self-tanners, surprisingly).
A sugar compound called erythrulose has been found near the center of our galaxy, swirling amongst the gas and dust like grains of sugar in a cotton candy machine. More specifically, this sugar was detected in a molecular cloud in the interstellar medium, or the space between star systems in a galaxy. And while we may not be able to use this sugar to make some kind of cosmic candy, scientists think that it could hold the clues to life's origins.
"The detection of erythrulose is very exciting because it opens up the possibility of discovering in space other sugars such as ribose, which is part of RNA, and other important molecules for the origin of life," Carlos Briones, co-author of the study, said in a statement.
Now, this isn't the first time sugar has been found in space. NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission visited the asteroid Bennu and returned samples of the space rock to Earth in 2023. An analysis of those samples revealed strange black grains of material that contained sugars, sugars have been detected in meteorite samples and a study from ove