Raspberry sugar spotted in interstellar space, a sweet discovery that could reveal clues about life's origins

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The Milky Way's galactic center, as captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope in infrared. One new study has found sugar in interstellar space near the center of our galaxy.

Is space … sweet? As it turns out, interstellar space has sugar — and it's the same type of sugar that's found in raspberries (and self-tanners, surprisingly).

A sugar compound called erythrulose has been found near the center of our galaxy , swirling amongst the gas and dust like grains of sugar in a cotton candy machine. More specifically, this sugar was detected in a molecular cloud in the interstellar medium , or the space between star systems in a galaxy. And while we may not be able to use this sugar to make some kind of cosmic candy, scientists think that it could hold the clues to life's origins.

"The detection of erythrulose is very exciting because it opens up the possibility of discovering in space other sugars such as ribose, which is part of RNA, and other important molecules for the origin of life," Carlos Briones, co-author of the study, said in a statement .