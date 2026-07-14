This cosmic 'lighthouse' is blazing a magnetic trail through the Milky Way
News
By Samantha Mathewson
Published
Scientists have directly measured the magnetic field surrounding the speedy neutron star for the first time.
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Scientists have directly measured the magnetic field surrounding the speedy neutron star for the first time.