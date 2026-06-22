Our sun is destined to 'kick and spit' its way across the solar system when it dies
News
By Robert Lea published
"Like Newton said, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction."
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Scientists have discovered that dying stars don't go down without a fight. New research suggests that when stars like the sun enter their red giant phase, they spit out blobs of plasma and receive a corresponding "kick" in the opposite direction.
Stars become