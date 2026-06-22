Our sun is destined to 'kick and spit' its way across the solar system when it dies

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"Like Newton said, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction."

An illustration shows a red giant spitting out blobs of plasma and receiving &quot;kicks&quot; in the opposite direction
An illustration shows a red giant spitting out blobs of plasma and receiving "kicks" in the opposite direction (Image credit: Robert Lea (created with Canva))

Scientists have discovered that dying stars don't go down without a fight. New research suggests that when stars like the sun enter their red giant phase, they spit out blobs of plasma and receive a corresponding "kick" in the opposite direction.

Stars become