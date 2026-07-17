'The Starry Night' in space: Dark Energy Camera channels a cosmic Van Gogh (video)

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A vibrant view of the Corona Australis Molecular Cloud, one of the closest star-forming regions to Earth, reminiscent of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Reboots and remakes may be all the rage in Hollywood with mixed degrees of success (we don't talk about the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot ... ever), but they aren't so popular in other forms of art such as painting. However, a recent cosmic rework of one of art's most well-regarded pieces could be just as breathtaking as its original counterpart.

That's all thanks to the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), which has captured a vibrant view of the Corona Australis molecular cloud , that shows the star-forming region resembling a cosmic take on Vincent Van Gogh's iconic painting The Starry Night.