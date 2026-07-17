'The Starry Night' in space: Dark Energy Camera channels a cosmic Van Gogh (video)
DECam captures a vibrant view of the star-birthing Corona Australis Molecular Cloud.
Reboots and remakes may be all the rage in Hollywood with mixed degrees of success (we don't talk about the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot ... ever), but they aren't so popular in other forms of art such as painting. However, a recent cosmic rework of one of art's most well-regarded pieces could be just as breathtaking as its original counterpart.
That's all thanks to the Dark Energy Camera (DECam), which has captured a vibrant view of the Corona Australis molecular cloud, that shows the star-forming region resembling a cosmic take on Vincent Van Gogh's iconic painting The Starry Night.
The Corona Australis Molecular Cloud measures around 16 light-years in diameter is located around 430 light-years from Earth, making it one of the closest star-birthing regions to our solar system. The molecular cloud and its dark lanes of gas and dust, the raw materials for star construction, are at the left of the DECam image.