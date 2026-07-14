Scientists spot 4 superdense stellar corpses hiding behind their red dwarf companions
News
By Robert Lea
Published
"Nearby isolated white dwarfs are usually easy to find, but we couldn't see these four stars directly."
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"Nearby isolated white dwarfs are usually easy to find, but we couldn't see these four stars directly."