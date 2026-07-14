1st-ever X-rays in space offer hope for possible patients headed to the moon
News
By Keith Cooper
Published
The astronauts on board the private Fram2 Crew Dragon mission in 2025 took the first ever medical X-rays in space.
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The astronauts on board the private Fram2 Crew Dragon mission in 2025 took the first ever medical X-rays in space.