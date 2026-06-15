Live from the moon! How lasers connected us all to NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts on their epic lunar trip

Click for next article

"Earthset" captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis 2 crew’s flyby of the Moon

The world followed the exploits of NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission in near real-time thanks to a high-tech laser link between the astronauts and Earth that enabled high-definition streaming video and images.

Transmitting data optically, in this case by infrared light, is referred to as 'lasercom', and was at the heart of what made Artemis 2 so successful in the eyes of the public. Thanks to the high-res imagery that was made available on a daily basis, it felt like we were all riding with Artemis 2 commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen every step of the way on their voyage around the moon.

This was made possible by a device called the Orion Artemis 2Optical Communications System (O2O), developed by researchers at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory. An infrared laser, it transmitted data to Earth at bit rates of up to 260 megabytes per second — faster than some home broadband internet. Infrared signals, rather than radio, were chosen for a variety of reasons. For one thing, near-infrared light can pass through thin clouds, so an obscured sky wouldn't prevent communication. And secondly, optical light operates at a higher frequency than radio, enabling more data to be packed in.

"Our goal was to demonstrate O2O's operational utility for human spaceflight, extending the high-bandwidth connections that Internet users enjoy on Earth to astronauts in deep space," said Farzana Khatri, who is the lead systems engineer in Lincoln Laboratory's Optical and Quantum Communications Group, in a statement . "We not only demonstrated the first use of a lasercom on a crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit, but also attracted massive public engagement as the astronauts shared multimedia from their journey in near real-time."