How NASA lunar scientists taught Artemis 2 astronauts to see the moon with different eyes

Click for next article

Not everyone looks at the moon and sees the same thing. That's especially true for the four astronauts who flew NASA's Artemis 2 mission around the lunar far side in early April. They were witness to a view no human had seen in more than half a century, and what the crew saw surprised them as much as it did the scientists who taught them what to look for.

Jacob Richardson and Amber Turner are both on the Artemis 2 lunar science team at NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Maryland, and they, too, see the moon very differently than most people do. They were among the first people to analyze the data sent back from the moon during the astronauts' closest approach, and they have continued studying the crew's observations since their safe return.

Richardson, a vulcanologist and planetary geologist, said getting those initial datasets was nothing short of phenomenal. "I see a dynamic moon. I see a moon that tells us its history," he told Space.com in an interview during the Artemis 2 mission. "The story that the crew is telling when they're observing [the moon] — they're seeing colors, they're seeing textures. It's just a profound experience to listen to them describing places that we know really well in a new light." Watch Space.com's full interview with Jacob Richardson:

To help the astronauts tell that story, Turner compiled the Artemis 2 Lunar Science Passport (LSP), a 90-page, pocket-size "cheat sheet" that captures the mission’s highest priority science objectives, and guided the astronauts on how to best document their observations.

The LSP outlines the "Big Fifteen," Turner told Space.com, a group of geological observation targets distributed around the entire moon that also served as navigational waypoints during Artemis 2's lunar approach and flyby.

They are "diverse and complex in their geologic history," according to the LSP, "and observations of them could help answer big-picture science questions."

Explore excerpts from the Artemis 2 Lunar Science Passport:

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google