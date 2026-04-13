Artemis 2: Our favorite photos from NASA's historic moon mission

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NASA's historic Artemis 2 mission around the far side of the moon officially ended on April 10, as astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen's Orion spacecraft splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean, having survived the fires of re-entry.

The 10-day mission saw humans return to lunar space for the first time since Apollo 17 visited the moon over five decades ago, and broke the record for the most distant crewed spaceflight in the history of human space exploration. Christina Koch , meanwhile, became the first woman to travel beyond low Earth orbit and see the far side of the moon , while Victor Glover became the first person of color to witness its barren beauty up close.

Join us as we look back through the most incredible photographs captured over the course of the Artemis 2 mission, from launch to splashdown, Earthrises and total solar eclipses and all of the major milestones in between.

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1 - A crew with their moon rocket

The crew of Artemis 2 pictured days before the launch of their historic moon mission. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Days before launch, the Artemis 2 crew posed in front of their Space Launch System rocket as it waited upright at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

2 - Readying for flight

Artemis 2 astronauts suit up mere hours ahead of launch. (Image credit: NASA)

This candid shot shows Artemis 2 astronauts dressed in their orange Orion Crew Survival System spacesuits, which are designed to protect the crew during ascent through Earth's atmosphere and upon re-entry. The fashionable orange color was selected in part to help recovery crews spot the astronauts in the ocean should they ever need to exit Orion without the aid of divers, while the helmet is lighter and more durable than any previous flight suit.

3 - Launching to the moon

NASA's Artemis 2 Space Launch System rocket takes flight. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Artemis 2's colossal moon rocket slipped the surly bonds of Earth at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT) on April 1 , blasting into the skies above NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to open a new era of crewed spaceflight, which could one day see American boots return to the lunar surface, this time to stay.

4 - A view of Earth from space

A view of Earth captured from an Orion spacecraft window. (Image credit: NASA)

This photo of Earth was captured by Artemis 2 mission commander Reid Wiseman on Flight Day 2 of the 10-day mission, shortly after the Orion spacecraft executed its translunar injection burn to set it on a course for the far side of the moon. Auroras can be seen shining at the top and bottom of Earth's disk, while a flare of zodiacal light is visible to the lower right, where sunlight caught dust particles spread throughout the plane of the ecliptic.

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