From spa to boat party: 10 epic events for the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse in Spain and Iceland

Click for next article

Experience the Aug. 12, 2026 total solar eclipse from Spain and Iceland with festivals, spa sessions and skywatching events along the path of totality.

Where will you be for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026?

If you're within the roughly 190-mile (305 kilometers) wide path of totality through eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain, you'll catch a rare total solar eclipse , when the sun's disk is completely blocked, and an eerie twilight descends.

It's an eclipse that demands careful research. While it's high in the sky from Greenland and Iceland, across Spain, the sun will set roughly 20 to 50 minutes after totality, depending on your location... That means it's low in the western sky; about 12 degrees above the horizon as seen from Galicia in northwest Spain and as low as 2 degrees as seen from the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Mallorca, Minorca and Formentera) in the Mediterranean.

Although you can research your own observation point, those in Spain will need to check shadow maps on The Eclipse App or Eclipse Horizon Checker . If you're not confident to do that, consider an organized event — particularly one overseen by astronomers — where eclipse chasers can also share the experience with locals and other eclipse chasers.

Here are 10 fun observing events and festivals to experience the total solar eclipse with others in August.

1. Monte Valonsadero, Spain

Monte Valonsadero Location: Soria, Castilla y León, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 41 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: 7 degrees.

The medieval town of Soria , in north-central Spain, has big plans for the eclipse, including a gathering at Monte Valonsadero . A natural park close to the town boasting light-pollution-free skies and Starlight Foundation certification , Valonsadero will host thousands of people, with plans underway for music, food, drinks and a free shuttle service from the city center.

2. Eclipse Festival 2026, Spain

Eclipse Festival 2026 Location: Prades, Tarragona, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 51 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: 5 degrees.

Many thousands will miss this eclipse because sightlines to the low sun haven't been checked, which is a good reason to head to Parc Astronòmic Muntanyes de Prades (PAP) in Catalonia, Spain, as an astronomical park that's home to Eclipse Festival 2026 — Prades . Expect music, workshops, lectures, observations, shows, telescopes and a planetarium during the Aug. 10-13 event. As a bonus, the park offers Starlight Foundation-certified stargazing under one of southern Europe's darkest skies — ideal for the peak of the Perseids hours after totality.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Blue Lagoon Total Eclipse 2026

Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon will experience totality on Aug. 12, 2026. (Image credit: Matthew Micah Wright via Getty Images)

Blue Lagoon Location: Blue Lagoon, Grindavíkurbær, Iceland Time and duration of totality: 5:48 p.m. GMT; 1 minute, 36 seconds. Height of eclipsed sun above west: 25 degrees.

As if the lava fields of Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula weren't already an other-worldly location to experience totality, the famous Blue Lagoon will host a special event for the eclipse. At the geothermal spa set in a lava field, a US $750 ticket gets you into its blue, mineral-rich waters for totality, complete with a shuttle bus from Reykjavík, a two-course meal, two drinks, a bathrobe and towel and eclipse glasses for the partial phases.

4. EclipseFest 2026, Spain

EclipseFest 2026 Location: Aldea Santillana, Manjirón, Madrid, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:32 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 15 seconds. Height of eclipsed sun above west: 5 degrees.

In a cruel twist of fate, both Barcelona and Madrid are just outside the path of totality. However, the latter makes a great base for entering the path to the north. Just a 40-minute drive north is Aldea Santillana , an estate on the banks of the Atazar Reservoir usually used for weddings and events. On Aug. 12, it will host EclipseFest 2026 , complete with activities, a welcome pack with glasses and guided eclipse viewing. Tickets cost €147 (adults) and €117 (children), and there are options to stay at the hotel. It's organized by the astrotourism company El Nocturnario .

5. Ibiza PlayAbout Radio Fest, Ibiza

Ibiza will see a short totality. (Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

Ibiza PlayAbout Radio Fest Location: off the coast of Ibiza, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:32 p.m. CEST; 1 minute 6 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: 3 degrees.

It's perhaps not a surprise that an island globally renowned for partying and super-clubs is planning one or two gatherings for the eclipse, though some venues have limited views of the low western horizon. Being staged from Aug. 10-14 by an internet radio station dedicated to house and techno, Ibiza PlayAbout Radio Fest , the action takes place across various venues on the White Isle. The key event is The Eclipse Boat Party, soundtracked by house music DJ Dario Nunez. Other events are best avoided; Jet Ibiza's Jet Apartments are on the east coast, so pool party-goers will struggle to see anything of the eclipsed sun.

6. Umbra Festival, Spain

Umbra Festival Location: Agolada Lake, Pantano De Brocos, Agolada, Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 34 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: 12 degrees.

If you're up for a 40-hour electronic music gathering, head to the Umbra Festival in northwest Spain from 4:00 p.m. CEST on Aug. 11, through 10:00 a.m. CEST on Aug. 13. Taking place at Agolada Lake (Pantano de Brocos) — actually a reservoir — expect a blend of house and minimal music. It's about an hour's drive from the tourist center of Santiago de Compostela in a quiet, agricultural region of rolling hills, river valleys and dark skies in the interior of Galicia. The only drawback is the limited duration of totality. Tickets are €62.15.

7. Iberia Eclipse, Spain

Iberia Eclipse Location: Vinuesa, Soria, Castilla y León, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 42 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: 7 degrees.

Expect 5,000-10,000 people for five days of music, art and ceremony from Aug. 10-14 at Iberia Eclipse Festival 2026 . Taking place near Vinuesa, just northwest of Soria, close to the Douro River, the festival will include tent camping and pre-setup tents, four stages spread across the hillside and forest, workshops, wild swimming and art. Expect trance and techno day and night — but a pause for totality. Tickets start at €240.

8. Astral Plane, Spain

Astral Plane Location: La Pinilla Mountain Resort, Castilla y León, Segovia, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 31 seconds

Held in La Pinilla ski resort in Spain's Sierra Ayllón, Astral Plane is just an hour's drive north of Madrid. Totality is expected to occur during a headline set by Detroit techno artist Kevin Saunderson, who'll be halfway through a four-hour set. There are plans for similar events for the total solar eclipses in 2027 (also in Spain) and 2028 (Australia and New Zealand). Tickets cost from €175.

9. Sizigia Eclipse Gathering

Sizigia Eclipse Gathering Location: Embalse Sotonera, Alcalá de Gurrea, Huesca, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 40 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west: Approximately 5-6 degrees.

Here's another major event being planned in a location that will enjoy totality — but only just. Close to the northern limit of the path of totality, just 40 seconds of totality will grace Sizigia Eclipse , a five-day "underground music" festival taking place from Aug. 10-14 beside a reservoir. Importantly, organizers promise a collective viewing from an elevated, open site with clear western horizon views. Tickets cost €262.50 tickets, with optional extras including a tipi camp and a shuttle bus from Barcelona and Zaragoza.

10. Iceland Eclipse Festival

A festival will take place close to Hellissandur's Ingjaldsholskirkja. (Image credit: Harald Nachtmann via Getty Images)

Iceland Eclipse Festival Location: Hellissandur, Snæfellsnes Peninsula, Iceland Time and duration of totality: 5:45 p.m. GMT; 2 minutes, 6 seconds. Height of eclipsed sun above west: 25 degrees.