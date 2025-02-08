Eclipse at sea: Best cruises for the total solar eclipse 2026

From Arctic frontiers to Mediterranean shores: The greatest 2026 total solar eclipses to give you the best view of totality.

On Aug. 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain.

To experience totality, where the moon completely covers the sun 's disk, observers must be located within the path of totality — two-thirds of which lies over open water. It's no surprise that many eclipse chasers are setting sail to witness the 2026 total solar eclipse at sea.

This guide highlights some of the most thrilling eclipse-hunting voyages for 2026, along with essential tips to help you plan your solar eclipse journey. Whether navigating the icy waters of the Arctic or sailing along the sun-drenched Mediterranean coast, these expeditions offer an unparalleled adventure and a front-row seat to one of nature's most spectacular phenomena.

Eclipse cruise expert top tips

For many of us, an eclipse cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime experience so you want to make sure you take the time to choose the best one for you. We asked Space.com skywatching columnist, meteorologist and eclipse chaser Joe Rao what advice he would give someone looking to book an eclipse-hunting venture.

Joe Rao is Space.com's skywatching columnist, as well as a veteran meteorologist and eclipse chaser who also serves as an instructor and guest lecturer at New York's Hayden Planetarium.

So far, Rao has been to 14 total solar eclipses, four of which have been on a ship. In 2026 Rao will make that 5 out of 15 when he joins French cruise line Ponant on an eclipse-themed voyage.

Rao says that the key to any eclipse cruise is mobility.

"A cruise ship provides that option to make a last-minute move from uncertain/unsettled weather into a zone where more favorable conditions are expected," Rao told Space.com. "Before signing on with any prospective eclipse cruise, find out if they plan to explore all options to try and seek out good weather using the ship's mobility."

Rao explains that some cruise lines will include an eclipse in their itinerary with no plans to move should the weather conditions sour. While this may suit those who want to take a cruise with an eclipse thrown in as a bonus, it is less than ideal for those who want the very best chance to experience totality at sea.

"I remember one cruise years ago, where the ship docked at a port-of-call which happened to be in the totality path. But when clouds moved in, the ship remained in port and did not attempt to pull up anchor and try to sail out from under the clouds," Rao said. "Needless to say there were many unhappy eclipse watchers!"

Here we've rounded up some of the best eclipse-hunting voyages for the upcoming total solar eclipse in August 2027. Whether you're looking to explore the rugged Arctic or the charming Mediterranean, there's an eclipse trip for you.

HX: Solar Eclipse Expedition 2026 — Greenland, Iceland and Svalbard

HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition 2026 will explore Greenland's stunning coastline along with other Arctic wonders (Image credit: Andreas Kalvig Anderson / HX)

Quick look HX: Solar Eclipse Expedition 2026 — Greenland, Iceland and Svalbard Duration: 17 days

The 2026 total solar eclipse offers a rare opportunity to witness a celestial marvel, and HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition ensures the perfect vantage point. Set in Greenland's Scoresby Sund, the world's largest fjord system, HX's captain and expedition team will position the ship for optimal viewing as the eclipse unfolds.

"We won't know our exact positioning until that day, as weather and ice conditions will play a part, but the captain will ensure we sail to the best possible location to experience this amazing celestial event," Alex McNeil, Chief Expedition Officer for HX told Space.com in an email.

Alex McNeil is the inaugural Chief Expedition Officer at HX, bringing over 15 years of experience and nearly 200 expeditions to some of the world's most remote regions. Known for his pioneering approach to expedition travel, he has reached the Geographic North Pole on 14 separate occasions and has been instrumental in driving innovation across the industry.

Thanks to the ship's mobility, the crew can navigate around weather patterns and potential cloud cover to secure the best chance of clear skies.

"Additionally, the high-pressure systems that often roll off the Greenland ice sheet create more stable atmospheric conditions in the fjords, further enhancing the likelihood of an incredible and unobstructed eclipse viewing experience," McNeil told Space.com.

Eclipse-chasers will witness the total solar eclipse 2026 from Scoresby Sound, Greenland, weather permitting. (Image credit: Yuri Choufour / HX)

The voyage is a true Arctic adventure, starting in Olso, sailing through Svalbard and onto Greenland's vast northeastern national park. Eagle-eyed guests may be able to spot musk oxen and even polar bears before the journey concludes in Iceland.

"This expedition blends scientific discovery, cultural connection, and natural wonder, making it an unmissable journey," McNeil said.

Eclipse Travel: Small expedition Arctic cruises

Mountain Peaks along Raudfjorden along Spitsbergen Island, Svalbard, Norway (Image credit: Paul Souders via Getty Images)

Quick look Eclipse Travel Duration: 10 to 16 days (depending on voyage)

For a small and intimate Eclipse 2026 experience consider one of Eclipse Travel's Arctic expeditions.

"Our small ship expedition cruises offer the ultimate way to experience the 2026 total solar eclipse, with intimate access to stunning destinations like Greenland, Iceland, and Svalbard," Eclipse Travel Director Matt McMillan told Space.com.

Eclipse Travel's solar eclipse expeditions explore remote regions such as the polar bear mecca of Svalbard. (Image credit: Rixipix via Getty Images)

Eclipse Travel's cruises range from 10 days up to 16 days depending on the voyage. Each dedicated expedition cruise ensures you are in the right place at the right time to witness the total solar eclipse.

"While we do offer a land-based tour in Iceland for eclipse viewing, our small ship expeditions also combine these extraordinary locations with the thrill of exploring remote landscapes and wildlife, including the polar bear mecca of Svalbard," Mcmillan said.

"Witnessing this once-in-a-lifetime event from the deck of a ship surrounded by such breathtaking beauty is an experience like no other."

New Scientist Discovery Tours total solar eclipse 2026: Iceland to Greenland polar cruise

This solar eclipse expedition from New Scientists Discovery Tours takes you into the heart of Greenland's Scoresby Sound. (Image credit: MB Photography via Getty Images)

Quick look New Scientist Discovery Tours total solar eclipse 2026: Iceland to Greenland polar cruise Duration: 13 days

Embark on an extraordinary 13-day journey into the heart of Greenland's majestic Scoresby Sund aboard the state-of-the-art polar expedition vessel, Sylvia Earle. This exceptional adventure combines the stunning beauty of Arctic landscapes with the rare spectacle of the 2026 total solar eclipse, as the experienced crew ensures optimal positioning for an unforgettable eclipse-viewing experience.

"The astronomical phenomenon of an eclipse is at its most heightened when seen from as close as possible to the absolute line of totality," Kevin Currie, Director of New Scientist Discovery Tours, told Space.com in an email. For the full experience, it also serves a traveller to be well versed in what to expect and the science behind these natural events as opposed to going in uninformed." Currie continued.

Led by a knowledgeable expedition team and accompanied by eclipse expert Jamie Carter, the voyage includes engaging talks and workshops on solar photography, astronomy, and future eclipses. Daytime Zodiac boat safaris, guided hikes, and shore excursions offer up-close encounters with Greenland's stunning wildlife, including Arctic foxes, musk oxen, and puffins, while lectures onboard deepen your understanding of this unique region.

Starting with a tour of Iceland's Golden Circle, this journey combines the raw beauty of the Arctic, expert insights, and the thrill of the eclipse, promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience for explorers and eclipse chasers alike.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: 2026 solar eclipse cruises

Fred. Olsen's Iceland eclipse cruise offers the chance to discover Iceland's breathtaking landscapes, from towering volcanoes and majestic glaciers to bubbling geysers. (Image credit: Izzet Keribar via Getty Images)

Quick look Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: 2026 solar eclipse cruises Duration: 10 to 12 nights depending on the voyage

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers exclusive opportunities to experience the 2026 total solar eclipse.

"Witnessing the 2026 solar eclipse from a cruise ship offers an unparalleled vantage point, all while enjoying the serene beauty of the open ocean and having the opportunity to explore stunning destinations like Iceland, Spain and Portugal," James Moss, Cruise Product Manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines told Space.com in an email.

The ships Bolette and Balmoral will explore Iceland's volcanic landscapes, glaciers, and geysers, with stops to relax in geothermal pools and search for whales and seabirds. Both ships will be positioned off western Iceland for prime eclipse viewing.

Meanwhile, Borealis will sail through Spain and Portugal, blending Iberian culture with this astronomical spectacle. Departing La Coruña, it will be perfectly positioned to offer guests an unforgettable view of the eclipse from its decks.

"On board, guests will be welcomed by experts from Go Stargazing who will be sharing their vast expertise and insight - something that we know our guests enjoy, enabling them to get even more from cruising with Fred. Olsen," Moss continued.

Cunard solar eclipse cruises

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 will sail through some of Norway's most beautiful winding fjords. (Image credit: Morten Falch Sortland via Getty Images)

Quick look Cunard solar eclipse cruises Duration: 7 to 14 nights depending on the voyage

On Aug. 12, 2026, Cunard invites eclipse chasers to experience the awe-inspiring total solar eclipse, with three different ships positioning themselves for prime viewing.

"Every voyage with Cunard offers the opportunity to feel inspired and these carefully curated itineraries feature the spectacular phenomenon that is the total solar eclipse," Tom Mahoney, Director of UK Sales at Cunard, told Space.com in an email.

Aboard Queen Mary 2, you'll sail through Norway's serene fjords and Iceland's rugged beauty before crossing the Atlantic to New York on a 14-night journey. Witness the eclipse from Reykjavik during a special overnight call, where the phenomenon will unfold in the late afternoon against the dramatic Icelandic backdrop.

Prefer warmer shores? Queen Anne offers a 7-night roundtrip voyage to Spain and France, departing from Southampton. On eclipse day, relax on deck as you leave La Coruña in the early evening, to watch the celestial event in style.

For a Mediterranean escape, Queen Victoria will dock in Tarragona, Spain, on Aug. 12. Explore ancient Roman ruins or soak up the sun on a nearby beach before returning to the ship's deck to marvel at the eclipse.

"Will guests be on Queen Anne, swimming on their back in the Pavilion pool whilst gazing up in wonder? Will they be sitting at the upper deck bar, with a perfectly chilled cocktail in hand on Queen Mary 2? Or will they have debarked Queen Victoria for the day, walking the streets of an exciting new destination in the Mediterranean, watching from a local viewpoint?" Mahoney continued.

Princess Mediterranean cruise

Experience the total solar eclipse sailing around the Mediterranean with Princess Cruises. (Image credit: Princess Cruises)

Quick look Princess solar eclipse Mediterranean cruises Duration: 7 to 21 days depending on the voyage

Experience the 2026 total solar eclipse while sailing through the Mediterranean aboard the Sun Princess. Onboard, enjoy astronomy talks, stargazing sessions with astronomy experts and solar-themed celebrations.

"Princess Cruises offers a truly unparalleled experience for eclipse enthusiasts, blending the awe-inspiring beauty of a total solar eclipse with the luxury and adventure of Mediterranean exploration." Rebecca Thomson Foley, Head of Entertainment, Princess Cruises told Space.com in an email. "Building on the incredible response to our previous solar eclipse voyages, we are thrilled to have Sun Princess — our newest and most innovative ship — offer even more travelers the opportunity to witness this celestial phenomenon from the best seat — an outdoor cruise ship deck." Foley continued.

Choose from a range of itineraries, including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure departing from Barcelona aboard Sun Princess. Witness the eclipse while sailing the Mediterranean and explore destinations like La Spezia, Gibraltar, and Cartagena. For a more immersive journey, opt for the 14-night Mediterranean Solar Eclipse cruise, visiting iconic Greek gems Santorini and Corfu along with Sicily and Barcelona. For an even longer break, the "21-night Best of the Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse" itinerary will call at the likes of Naples, Mykonos, Kusadasi in Turkey to name but a few.

Ponant: Total eclipse in the Mediterranean

The ship will be positioned off the coast of Palma de Mallorca for the total solar eclipse, weather permitting. (Image credit: Nico De Pasquale Photography via Getty Images)

Quick look Ponant — total eclipse in the Mediterranean Duration: 9 days

The Ponant cruise aboard Le Boréal offers a luxurious nine-day journey through the Mediterranean to witness the 2026 total solar eclipse. This voyage combines exploration and comfort, culminating in a front-row seat to one of nature's greatest shows.

With two eclipse experts, meteorologist Joe Rao and photographer Serge Brunier, onboard to share their knowledge, the ship is set to position itself off the coast of Palma de Mallorca, where weather permitting, passengers will enjoy the best conditions for observing totality. Thanks to the ship's mobility, the captain can adjust the location for clear skies, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience as the moon fully obscures the sun.

The itinerary also features curated excursions, from Corsica's turquoise shores to Barcelona's artistic wonders, offering a rich mix of culture and natural beauty.

Top eclipse viewing tips

To safely view all of this event, and any future solar eclipses, you must use solar filters or eclipse glasses. Only those in the path of totality could briefly remove them to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must have kept them on the entire time.

Everyone who observed the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — needed to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars needed solar filters placed in front of their lenses.