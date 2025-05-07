Hours before a solar eclipse, spruce trees 'talk' to each other

News
By published

"Basically, we are watching the famous 'wood wide web' in action!"

A mountain range above lots of spruce trees
Study location in the Dolomite mountains in Italy. (Image credit: Monica Gagliano/Southern Cross University)

Spruce trees retain ancient memories of their environment and communicate with one other in the hours preceding a solar eclipse, a new international study suggests.

"We now see the forest not as a mere collection of individuals, but as an orchestra of phase correlated plants," Alessandro Chiolerio, Italian Institute of Technology and University of the West of England, and the study co-leader, said in a statement.

An interdisciplinary team consisting of researchers from Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia built custom sensors and placed them across a forest in the Dolomite mountains in Italy. Using the sensors, the team recorded simultaneous bioelectrical responses from the spruce trees.

Before and during the eclipse, electrical activity from individual trees became "significantly" more synchronized, the researchers found. This phenomenon, they say, is evidence the forest is a unified living system.

"By applying advanced analytical methods — including complexity measures and quantum field theory — we have uncovered a deeper, previously unrecognized dynamic synchronization not based on matter exchanges among trees," Chiolerio said.

A tree with a wire attached to it.

A spruce tree with wires attached in the Dolomite mountains in Italy. (Image credit: Monica Gagliano/Southern Cross University)

The older trees in the forest had an early response to the eclipse that was more pronounced, the authors say. This suggests the old trees hold ancient memories they can access. When events are coming up, the old trees "remember" and inform younger trees.

"Basically, we are watching the famous 'wood wide web' in action!" Monica Gagliano, Southern Cross University, Australia, and study co-leader, said in the statement.

Gagliano said the findings about the older trees in particular emphasize the importance of preserving these trees.

Related Stories:

The sun might be spitting out particles that create water on the moon

World's largest solar telescope gains powerful new 'eye' to study the sun's secrets

The epic total solar eclipse of 2024 caused some birds to stop singing

"The fact that older trees respond first — potentially guiding the collective response of the forest — speaks volumes about their role as memory banks of past environmental events," Galiano said.

"This discovery underscores the critical importance of protecting older forests, which serve as pillars of ecosystem resilience by preserving and transmitting invaluable ecological knowledge," she added.

The study was published on April 30 in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

A documentary on the research, Il Codice del Bosco (The Forest Code), is set for release in Italy this month. You can check out the official trailer here.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about solar eclipses

Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)

What it was like to experience the sunrise solar eclipse in New Brunswick

NASA diagnoses fracture in a 'huge cosmic bone' using X-ray observatory
See more latest
Most Popular
a long white tendril spanning from top to bottom between two wispy white clouds on a black background
NASA diagnoses fracture in a 'huge cosmic bone' using X-ray observatory
A woman in a blue jacket gestures with her hands.
Laurie Leshin stepping down as director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab
Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and Renegades
'Destiny 2' is getting four new expansions, including a 'Star Wars' crossover that adds lightsabers and blasters (video)
This artist’s concept shows what the hot sub-Neptune exoplanet TOI-421 b could look like.
James Webb Space Telescope finds water in the air of exotic 'sub-Neptune' exoplanet
three men and two women pose together standing in front of a spacecraft and holding a ceremonial enlarged key fob.
NASA gets keys to Orion spacecraft | Space photo of the day for May 7, 2025
a circular white space probe with the red letters &quot;CCCP&quot; on its side is seen in a room
Old Soviet Venus lander's fall to Earth will be no ordinary space junk crash. Here's why
a large fiery looking filament erupts from the upper left corner of the sun and reaches far into space.
Sun unleashes jaw-dropping filament eruption — but Earth dodges the blast (photo)
Four images of 3D cosmic models.
3D-print a realistic supernova remnant with NASA's new models of Chandra X-ray images
A pair of Celestron Skymaster 12x60 binoculars in front of a blue planet.
Get closer to the Flower Moon with 27% off these SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars from Celestron
Composite image of the moon created using data gathered by the joint NASA-DoD Clementine mission in 1994
Lunar laser: China makes 1st daytime laser-ranging measurement from Earth to the moon