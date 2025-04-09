The epic total solar eclipse of 2024 caused some birds to stop singing

News
By published

"The variability in bird responses and site differences was fascinating."

A partial solar eclipse in the background of a tree with birds on it.
Birds rest on a tree as the moon partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Lahore on October 25, 2022.  (Image credit: ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

During the 2024 total solar eclipse that captured the attention of space lovers across North America, something was going on with the birds.

Scientists documented an unexpected shift in birds' vocal behaviors during the eclipse using data from 344 community-based monitoring devices known as Haikuboxes. Researchers from Loggerhead Instruments, Inc. and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics managed to use these boxes to glean clear evidence that birds responded audibly to the celestial event.

"Anecdotal evidence has long suggested that birds fall silent or exhibit nighttime behaviors during a total solar eclipse," David Mann, lead author of the study and researcher at Loggerhead Instruments, said in a statement. "Our study shows that on average, birds do get quiet during and just after totality, but we also learned that this behavior is strongly linked to the degree of darkness experienced."

The study draws on contributions from citizen scientists who host acoustic monitoring devices at sites across the United States. These devices enable researchers to study wildlife behavior over broad geographic areas with the help of artificial intelligence — and without the biases that come with direct human observation.

"Our first, quick look at Haikubox data just a few hours after the eclipse showed a large dip in bird vocalizations around the time of peak totality," Mann continued. "When we dove deeper into the data and removed any sites where humans may have influenced the birds' behaviors, we found a much more complicated story."

Mann says the team observed a range of bird responses depending on species and location. For instance, Black-capped Chickadees were silent until well after totality at a site in New York, but increased vocalizations during and just after totality at a site in Vermont. American Robins continued singing through totality in Kentucky, while Pine Siskins fell completely silent during the eclipse in Maine.

"The variability in bird responses and site differences was fascinating," he said. "We really don’t know why birds had such different responses to the total darkness during the eclipse. Despite examining factors like temperature, cloud cover, and wind speed, we found no significant relationship with changes in vocalization rates. This strongly suggests that the sudden total darkness and associated changes in wind and temperature were the primary drivers of the observed behavioral shifts."

Related Stories:

What's left of the 2024 solar eclipse lives in our hearts

The 2024 solar eclipse was a teachable moment in more ways than one

I proposed to my fiancée under the diamond ring of the 2024 total solar eclipse

This work highlights the important role that community science plays, and the potential to study animals with minimal disruption to their natural behavior. By using technology like Haikuboxes, scientists can gather large amounts of data, gathering insights that would be difficult or impossible to obtain through traditional methods.

"Our findings can inform future research on the impacts of light pollution and sudden changes in light levels on bird behavior," stated Mann. "Furthermore, it proves that when we combine the power of community science with clever technology, we can learn amazing things about wildlife without disturbing them, which may inform future continental-scale studies."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Victoria Corless
Victoria Corless
Contributing Writer

A chemist turned science writer, Victoria Corless completed her Ph.D. in organic synthesis at the University of Toronto and, ever the cliché, realized lab work was not something she wanted to do for the rest of her days. After dabbling in science writing and a brief stint as a medical writer, Victoria joined Wiley’s Advanced Science News where she works as an editor and writer. On the side, she freelances for various outlets, including Research2Reality and Chemistry World.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eclipses

1 year since the Great North American Eclipse — Here's how the 2026 total eclipse will compare

Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)

Best small telescopes 2025: Portable, lightweight models to travel with
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman in a field looking through a telescope at the stars.
Best small telescopes 2025: Portable, lightweight models to travel with
Three birds fly in the hazy sky above a giant rocket, looking small on the horizon in the disatnce.
Conservationists raise alarm over Air Force plan to land SpaceX Starships on bird sanctuary atoll
300 drones light up in the shape of a colorful space shuttle and space station over a lake at night
That's no space station, it's a student-led drone show: Space photo of the day
An image of the Chang&#039;e 6 lander on the lunar surface at the far side of the moon
China's Chang'e 6 lunar samples suggest our moon is debris from an ancient Earth impact
An illustration of a red world with white streaks.
Nearby exoplanet could offer clues about atmospheres around hot, rocky alien worlds
Nikon Z8 on a space background.
Capture the Lyrid meteor shower with our best camera for astrophotography, now $600 cheaper
Predator Badlands logo
'Predator: Badlands' trailer unveiled at CinemaCon shows the hunter becoming the hunted, but the rest of us will have to wait to see it
a silver open-air four-wheeled vehicle on a showroom floor
Lunar Outpost unveils sleek new 'Eagle' moon rover (photos)
a montage of four colorful lapels pins with the words &quot;Historic Robotic Spacecraft: An Enameled Pin Collection&quot;
Voyager, Sputnik and more: New collectible pins celebrate humanity's robotic space explorers
An artist&#039;s illustration of the hot Jupiter exoplanet CoRoT 2b, which has a strange westward-blowing hotspot in its atmosphere, scientists say.
How science gets tested on alien worlds: 'We quickly realize how much there is yet to discover'