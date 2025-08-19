Wheelie smart? Take our Mars rover quiz to prove it!

A photo of NASA's Curiosity rover on the planet's surface.

From the pioneering Sojourner to the tenacious Perseverance, rovers have become our eyes and ears on Mars.

Designed to survive extreme conditions and send back breathtaking images and vital data, these bots push the boundaries of what’s possible. But how well do you know the history, challenges, and clever tricks these rovers use to thrive on distant Martian terrain?

In this quiz, you'll navigate trivia that spans decades of space exploration.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or new to the galaxy of rover lore, this challenge is for you. Let’s roll!

Try it out below and see how well you score!