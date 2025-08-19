Wheelie smart? Take our Mars rover quiz to prove it!
This quiz is dedicated to the mechanical marvels that have rolled across the surface of the Red Planet: the iconic Mars rovers!
From the pioneering Sojourner to the tenacious Perseverance, rovers have become our eyes and ears on Mars.
Designed to survive extreme conditions and send back breathtaking images and vital data, these bots push the boundaries of what’s possible. But how well do you know the history, challenges, and clever tricks these rovers use to thrive on distant Martian terrain?
In this quiz, you'll navigate trivia that spans decades of space exploration.
Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or new to the galaxy of rover lore, this challenge is for you. Let’s roll!
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.