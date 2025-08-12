Hubble spots stars forming in the Tarantula nebula | Space photo of the day for Aug. 12, 2025
This star factory is the largest and brightest in its host galaxy.
Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope caught this stunning image of the Tarantula nebula, the largest and brightest stellar factory in the Large Magellanic Cloud — a dwarf galaxy orbiting our own.
What is it?
The Tarantula nebula is home to some of the largest known stars, boasting masses up to 200 times that of our sun.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a scene on the nebula's fringes where the super star cluster R136 resides. Near R136 lives a rare type of stars known as Wolf-Rayet stars. These massive stars have shed their hydrogen envelopes and unleash fierce stellar winds, influencing their dusty surroundings.
Where is it?
The Tarantula nebula lives approximately 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, in the constellations of Dorado and Mensa.
Why is it amazing?
To study the processes happening within the Tarantula nebula, astronomers used an observing program called Scylla, after the Greek monster, to study the clouds of dust and gas around the stars. The program works in tandem with another Hubble initiative known as ULLYSES (Ultraviolet Legacy Library of Young Stars as Essential Standards), which focuses on the giant young stars in both the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds.
Want to learn more?
You can read more about the Tarantula nebula and star formation.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.