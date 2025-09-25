A view of the dust clouds within the Cigar Galaxy.

Hidden within veils of gas and dust lies the brilliant heart of Messier 82 (M82), better known as the Cigar Galaxy. This galaxy has earned its reputation as one of the most energetic star-forming galaxies in the universe.

Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope took this image of the galaxy, showing it buzzing with activity.

What is it?

M82 is classified as a starburst galaxy, because it forms stars at a rate 10 times faster than our own Milky Way galaxy. This accelerated pace of stellar birth powers immense outflows of gas and fuels the growth of super star clusters at its core, which contain hundreds of thousands of stars and shine far brighter than typical star clusters.

By observing M82, astronomers gain unique insights into how these extreme environments give rise to massive stellar nurseries, and how those nurseries evolve over time.

Where is it?

The Cigar Galaxy is located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major , or the Great Bear.

The full image of the Cigar Galaxy, or M82, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. D. Vacca)

Why is it amazing?

M82 has been a popular target for astronomers and their telescopes, due to its high activity. Hubble has observed it many times, and, more recently, the James Webb Space Telescope turned its infrared eye on the Cigar Galaxy to show views of its dynamics in new wavelengths.

The galaxy will continue to help astronomers better understand processes like star formation , stellar winds and super star clusters.

Want to learn more?