10 hidden spots in Spain to see the rare sunset total solar eclipse on Aug. 12

Click for next article

On Aug. 12, 2026, the moon's shadow will sweep across northern Spain, from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, creating a rare sunset total solar eclipse . For a few fleeting minutes and seconds, the sun will be completely blocked, revealing its delicate outer atmosphere — the corona — as the landscape is bathed in an eerie twilight.

Spain offers an exciting opportunity to experience low-altitude totality near sunset. By the time totality begins, the sun will already be sinking toward the western horizon — around 10 degrees high in the northwest and dropping to just a few degrees in eastern regions.

That's why rural locations matter. Wide-open landscapes — miradors on high plateaus, wetlands, vineyards and semi-desert terrain — offer the kind of uninterrupted sightlines needed to track the eclipsed sun as it dips toward the horizon.

These locations have all been checked using resources including Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map , which has timings and built-in sightlines from Peak inder, as well as The Eclipse App and Eclipse Horizon Checker , while cloud cover is from Time and Date . However, the best advice is to check the weather, choose a location and confirm sightlines the night before the eclipse.

1. Castildetierra (Fairy's Chimney), Navarre

Location: Tudela, Navarre, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:28 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 4 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 6.7 degrees Chance of clouds: 31% (since 2000)

A bizarre, eroded pillar in the shape of a chimney, Castildetierra (known as the Fairy's Chimney), is within Bardenas Reales Natural Park, near the town of Tudela in Navarre. It's a semi-desert landscape with clear sightlines and plenty of places to park.

2. Talatí de Dalt, Menorca

The Talatí de Dalt prehistoric site in Menorca. (Image credit: imageBROKER/Bartomeu Balaguer Rotger cia Getty Images)

Location: Maó, Menorca, Balearic Islands, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 7 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 1.5 degrees Chance of clouds: 36% (since 2000)

The island of Menorca — also a Starlight-certified destination — is scattered with dozens of sites from a Neolithic Talayotic culture, which built huge stone structures without mortar between about 1,000 and 123 B.C.E. There are many sites, but Talatí de Dalt stands out for both its accessibility and unusual T-shaped ceremonial monument. It's on flat land, but this remains a risky choice because the eclipse will take place very low on the horizon, so if you're planning to come here, check the sightlines the previous day.

3. Zamarramala, Castile and León

Zamarramala is at the southeast corner of the open ground and perfect for eclipse hunting. (Image credit: THEPALMER via Getty Images)

Location: Zamarramala, Segovia, Castile and León, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 57 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 8 degrees Chance of clouds: 19% (since 2000)

The historic city of Segovia, northwest of Madrid, will be hugely popular for the eclipse because of its aqueduct, but it has relatively difficult sightlines for such a low eclipse. Just to the north is Zamarramala, a village that stands above its surroundings on a high plateau. It will have an unobstructed 360-degree view of the eclipse above a flat landscape of Castilian fields.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

4. Calatañazor, Castile and León

Calatañazo is a medieval village close to the centerline of the eclipse. (Image credit: Rosa María Fernández Rz via Getty Images)

Location: Soria, Castile and León, Spain. Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 43 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 7.4 degrees Chance of clouds: 24% (since 2000)

Above the ominously named Valley of Blood, close to the centerline of the path of totality, is Calatañazor, a small village named after the tiny fortified city on top of a hill. Its well-preserved medieval look, with paved streets and traditional houses, has made it a backdrop for movies, most famously Orson Welles' Chimes at Midnight.

5. Laguna de Gallocanta, Spain

Cranes over Laguna de Gallocanta. (Image credit: Manuel ROMARIS Getty Images)

Location: between Teruel and Zaragoza, Aragon Time and duration of totality: 8:30 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 42 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 6 degrees Chance of clouds: 22% (since 2000)

Almost bang on the centerline, this rain-fed salt lake on a high plateau in the south-west of Aragon is best known for cranes in winter, though in August you're more likely to see bustards, flamingos, harriers, vultures and the golden eagle. It's a wide, flat, undeveloped landscape framed by picturesque mountain ranges, with nearby places to stop, including Observatorio de la Reguera, Observatorio El Cañizar, and Mirador de aves de Tornos.

6. Alfaro Wetlands, La Rioja

Ebro river, La Rioja. (Image credit: Sima_ha via Getty Images)

Location: Reserva Natural de los Sotos del Ebro en Alfaro, La Rioja, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:28 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 16 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 6.9 degrees Chance of clouds: 31% (since 2000)

The Alfaro wetlands nature reserve in La Rioja, near the border with Navarre, is a protected wetland area along the Ebro River. Among its meanders, islands and beaches, there are storks, herons, cormorants and kingfishers. The best eclipse-viewing spots will be open meadows and flat, grassy areas away from trees.

7. Arcos de las Salinas, Teruel

Arcos de las Salinas is home to the Galáctica Astronomy Center. (Image credit: imageBROKER/LUNAMARINA via Getty Images)

Location: Teruel, Aragon, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 23 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 5.2 degrees Chance of clouds: 19% (since 2000)

South of Teruel, in the heart of the Gúdar-Javalambre region, is the "interstellar town" of Arcos de las Salinas. It's home to Galáctica , Europe's largest astronomy outreach center, which will stage a special ticketed event for the eclipse . Mirador de Estrellas de Arcos de las Salinas, beside an area of telescopes, will have a view of the totally eclipsed sun just above the mountains.

8. Fortaleza califal de Gormaz, Soria

The medieval citadel in Gormaz, Soria. (Image credit: Roldán Marta via Getty Images)

Location: Gormaz, Soria, Castile and León Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 42 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 7.4 degrees Chance of clouds: 20% (since 2000)

This Islamic citadel, dating to the 8th century, has well-preserved walls, watchtowers and a horseshoe arch above its main door. Almost as if it were created for the eclipse, the walls face northwest to create the perfect balcony for watching the moon 's shadow approach across a rural landscape.