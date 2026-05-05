Don't miss the Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2026 peak tonight! Viewing times, locations and tips

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The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks in the early hours of May 6.

Heads up, skywatchers! Don't miss the Eta Aquarid meteor shower tonight, as activity peaks in the predawn hours of May 6.

Under ideal conditions, it's possible to see up to 60 meteors per hour when viewing from the Southern Hemisphere, but viewers in the Northern Hemisphere will see significantly fewer due to the Eta Aquarid radiant (the point in the sky the meteors appear to streak from) remaining low above the southeast horizon.

But viewing conditions are not looking promising for the Eta Aquarids this year. The peak occurs not long after the full moon on May 1, meaning the moon will still be about 81% illuminated during peak activity. Its bright light will wash out fainter meteors. However, that's not to say the shower is not worth looking for if you've got clear skies. The Eta Aquarids are known for producing dazzling " Earthgrazers " in the past, bright meteors emerging from Aquarius and skimming the atmosphere horizontally, leaving bright, colorful, long-lasting trails.

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Where to look

Aquarius constellation position Right ascension: 23 hours Declination: -15 degrees Latitudes: Between 65 and -90 degrees

For observers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Eta Aquarids will appear low on the horizon, emanating from the constellation Aquarius. For observers in the Southern Hemisphere, the Eta Aquarids are one of the best meteor showers of the year as the radiant appears much higher in the sky.

The Eta Aquarids radiate from the constellation Aquarius. (Image credit: Jules-Pierre Malartre/Starry Night)

When to look

The best time to look for the Eta Aquarids is in the early morning hours of May 6, just before dawn. By this time, Aquarius is at its highest in the sky (albeit still fairly low).

Bright green meteor from the Eta Aquarid meteor shower captured from the Babcock Wildlife Management Area near Punta Gorda, Florida. (Image credit: Diana Robinson Photography via Getty Images)

What are they?

When you see an Aquarid meteor, you're watching a tiny piece of Halley's Comet burn up in Earth's atmosphere . Halley's Comet is a periodic comet that returns to Earth's vicinity once every 75 years or so. It was last here in 1986 and is projected to return in 2061. The comet, officially called 1P/Halley, is named after English astronomer Edmond Halley.

Viewing tips

To successfully hunt for shooting stars you need to be prepared. (Image credit: Created in Canva by Daisy Dobrijevic)

Head to a dark location away from city lights if possible

Once there, allow your eyes at least 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and avoid looking at your phone during this time (easier said than done!), as this will reset your night vision

Wrap up warm, as you could be outside for a long time. Meteors can come in bursts, so give yourself at least an hour or two to enjoy the show.

If you're hoping to capture an Aquarid meteor on camera, our guide on how to photograph meteor showers can help. We've also rounded up the best cameras for astrophotography if you're thinking of upgrading your kit for the next big sky show.

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Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.