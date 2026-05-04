13 International 'Star Wars' Posters You've Likely Never Seen

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From Japan to Turkey, celebrate Star Wars Day with this global collection of original trilogy posters.

an international sci-fi movie poster
A slice from Italy's poster for "Star Wars: A New Hope" (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)
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Happy Star Wars Day!

To celebrate George Lucas’s sprawling space opera that first landed on Earth in May of 1977, we’ve got a global gathering of 13 international advertising one-sheets created for "Star Wars: A New Hope," "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" that are pieces of cinematic history.

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Let’s travel around the globe, from Hungary, Japan, and Germany, to Italy, France, and Poland, to see 13 foreign "Star Wars" posters from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s when the power of the Force arrived in theaters there.

"Star Wars: A New Hope" - Italy

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" - Poland

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Poland

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - France

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: A New Hope" - Japan

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Germany

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" - Hungary

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Poland

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Hong Kong

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: A New Hope" - Hungary

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Turkey

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Japan

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" - Hungary

an international sci-fi movie poster

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

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Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.