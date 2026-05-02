New for Star Wars Day, grab this Lego Star Wars model of The Mandalorian's coolest ship and get the Darksaber for free

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Finally, Mando's sleek N-1 starfighter gets the Lego Star Wars UCS set it deserves and, if you're fast, you can claim a free Lego model of the fabled Darksaber.

A Lego The Mandalorian&#039;s N-1 Starfighter being held by a person, above a table.
This massive Lego Star Wars UCS Venator set needs its own table. (Image credit: Lego)

As cool as Lego's previous model of The Mandalorian's N-1 starfighter was, this sleek, super-powered vessel deserved better. Now, Lego has stepped up with a UCS version of Mando's starfighter, and it looks fantastic.

Get this Lego UCS The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter from Lego from May 4 (or May 1 for Lego insiders).

Lego UCS The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter
Lego UCS The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter: $250 at LEGO

Introduced in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the N-1 is a world away from The Mandalorian's previous ship, the Razor Crest. This detail-heavy UCS Lego set nails this sleek, speedy vessel's appearance.

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Chris McMullen

Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing or falling further down the Lego rabbit hole, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).