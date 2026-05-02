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As cool as Lego's previous model of The Mandalorian's N-1 starfighter was, this sleek, super-powered vessel deserved better. Now, Lego has stepped up with a UCS version of Mando's starfighter, and it looks fantastic.

Get this Lego UCS The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter from Lego from May 4 (or May 1 for Lego insiders).

On top of the expected minifigures of Mando and Grogu, this model is absolutely packed with detail, from the tip of its nose cone to the rear of its overlocked engines. It's so sharp you could stab someone with it, though hopefully that's not why it's rated 18+.

But the best bit? If you're fast enough you'll get a free Lego Star Wars Darksaber set for spending over $160 on Lego Star Wars through Lego's site (this set costs a not-unreasonable $250).

You will have to hurry because, while this set officially launches on May 4, Star Wars day, Lego Insiders (you can join for free) get early access from May 1. We've known previous Gifts With Purchase to run out of stock in a couple of days.

Lego UCS The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter: $250 at LEGO Introduced in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the N-1 is a world away from The Mandalorian's previous ship, the Razor Crest. This detail-heavy UCS Lego set nails this sleek, speedy vessel's appearance.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing or falling further down the Lego rabbit hole, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).