Every Lego Star Wars set released in 2026 that I wish I had
Lego is going all out with Star Wars this year, from awesome mid-sided AT-AT through to a whole range of super-interactive Smart Brick-enabled models. Here are the sets I absolutely have to add to my Lego Star Wars collection.
Lego and Star Wars is a match made in heaven and 2026 promises to be one of the wildest years for this play-based partnership and there are so many sets I wish I had, from this this new Lego Star Wars AT-AT to the Lego Star Wars Venator Republic Cruiser and beyond.
That's not all, either. Lego has introduced a whole new way to enjoy the best Lego Star Wars toys. It's unleashed several sets equipped with a 'Smart Brick' that enables interactivity between toys.
Sets equipped with Smart Bricks, such as Throne Room Duel & A-Wing will let you listen to Luke and Darth Vader's weapons clash, hear the infamous Imperial March play and more! It's the kind of idea my younger self would have dismissed as sheer fantasy, but I need these toys and I need them now.
Between Smart Brick technology and the other sets, Lego Star Wars fans are spoiled for choice. Here are the Lego Star Wars sets released in 2026 that I wish I had right now. After all, it's not like you can take your galactic credits with you.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.