Click for next article

Small but perfectly formed, this Lego AT-AT set is more dynamic in appearance than some bigger sets.

Lego and Star Wars is a match made in heaven and 2026 promises to be one of the wildest years for this play-based partnership and there are so many sets I wish I had, from this this new Lego Star Wars AT-AT to the Lego Star Wars Venator Republic Cruiser and beyond.

That's not all, either. Lego has introduced a whole new way to enjoy the best Lego Star Wars toys . It's unleashed several sets equipped with a 'Smart Brick' that enables interactivity between toys.

Sets equipped with Smart Bricks, such as Throne Room Duel & A-Wing will let you listen to Luke and Darth Vader's weapons clash, hear the infamous Imperial March play and more! It's the kind of idea my younger self would have dismissed as sheer fantasy, but I need these toys and I need them now.

Latest Videos From View more

Between Smart Brick technology and the other sets, Lego Star Wars fans are spoiled for choice. Here are the Lego Star Wars sets released in 2026 that I wish I had right now. After all, it's not like you can take your galactic credits with you.