Click for next article

Have you watched the recent declassified 'UFO' videos from the Pentagon ? What did you think? With many ufologists and enthusiasts worldwide craving concrete evidence from the US government about the existence of extraterrestrial life, many think the Pentagon's first release raised more questions than answers. The world is desperate for the truth on UFOs and what better way to start your own journey than by learning more on the subject from doctors, former government officials, investigative journalists and even, claimed alien 'abductees.'

Where to start on this vast phenomenon? It depends what you are looking for. If you want to explore the subject through the minds of experts directly involved in military investigations, try Dr J. Allen Hynek's foundational text "The UFO Experience" or Luis Elizondo's "Imminent," an exposé from the former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

Famous psychiatrist Carl Jung breaks down the psychological and cultural forces behind UFOs in his book, "Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies." UFO spirituality is explored in Professor D.W. Pasulka's "American Cosmic," where she explores how UFO lore is playing a major role in the formation of new religions amongst believers, billionaires and top-tier academics.

Fancy jumping off into the deep end? Enter the world of high strangeness with "Passport to Magonia," Jacquees Vallees' seminal text exploring modern alien lore in context with medieval fairy mythology and folklore. Hear tales directly from abductees with Dr John. E Mack's "Abduction" and Whitley Strieber's "Communion."

With Spielberg's "Disclosure Day " set for release on June 12 and another impending drop from the Pentagon, now is the time to start paying attention. The whole world is watching — are you?