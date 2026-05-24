15 sci-fi books to read before you die: Put these science fiction gems on your bucket list
With so many quality sci-fi books out there, and more arriving every year, it's easy to get swamped. To make sure you're not missing out, we've rounded up the best sci-fi books to read before you die.
Feeling the clammy grip of death on your shoulder? Hopefully you don't, but with so much debris floating overhead, a satellite apocalypse could come at any time. Then there are asteroid impacts, alien invasions and so on. That's why we've rounded up 15 sci-books you just have to read before you die.
From Isaac Asimov to Andy Weir, we've delved into science fiction, past and present, to select the books that deserve to be on your bucket list. These novels will transport you to a range of worlds, from a dystopian future(ish) Earth through to distant desert planets. The themes and topics they broach will leave you stunned, questioning humanity's place in the galaxy or, even if we have a future at all.
So, read on for the 15 sci-fi books that absolutely have to be on your bucket list.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.