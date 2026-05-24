Click for next article

Feeling the clammy grip of death on your shoulder? Hopefully you don't, but with so much debris floating overhead, a satellite apocalypse could come at any time. Then there are asteroid impacts , alien invasions and so on. That's why we've rounded up 15 sci-books you just have to read before you die.

From Isaac Asimov to Andy Weir , we've delved into science fiction, past and present, to select the books that deserve to be on your bucket list. These novels will transport you to a range of worlds, from a dystopian future(ish) Earth through to distant desert planets. The themes and topics they broach will leave you stunned, questioning humanity's place in the galaxy or, even if we have a future at all.

So, read on for the 15 sci-fi books that absolutely have to be on your bucket list.

Latest Videos From View more