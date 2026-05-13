Remember 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books? Now there's a gorgeous graphic novel version heading to 'Space and Beyond' (exclusive)

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The 1980's kids classic 'Space and Beyond' is back as a stunning interactive comic.

Several sci-fi comic book pages fanned out across a space background image.
"Choose Your Own Adventure: Space and Beyond" soars into our solar system this summer! (Image credit: Oni Press)

In today’s dizzying world of near-infinite everyday choices — whether it's toothpaste brands, sports drinks, dog kibble, or streaming services — the value of our choices seems diluted to insignificance due to the sheer volume of picks at hand.

But there was a time when middle-grade kids learned the rules of personal choice and were empowered to venture down unexpected pathways in the classic series of "Choose Your Own Adventure" books prominent during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

One such multiple-storyline title published in 1980 was author R.A. Montgomery’s "Space and Beyond," which chronicled the journey of... well, you, but a version of you that was born on a spaceship traveling between galaxies and raised by parents from two different planets.

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the cover of a sci-fi graphic novel
(Image credit: Oni Press)