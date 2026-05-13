Remember 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books? Now there's a gorgeous graphic novel version heading to 'Space and Beyond' (exclusive)

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"Choose Your Own Adventure: Space and Beyond" soars into our solar system this summer!

In today’s dizzying world of near-infinite everyday choices — whether it's toothpaste brands, sports drinks, dog kibble, or streaming services — the value of our choices seems diluted to insignificance due to the sheer volume of picks at hand.

But there was a time when middle-grade kids learned the rules of personal choice and were empowered to venture down unexpected pathways in the classic series of "Choose Your Own Adventure" books prominent during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

One such multiple-storyline title published in 1980 was author R.A. Montgomery’s " Space and Beyond ," which chronicled the journey of... well, you, but a version of you that was born on a spaceship traveling between galaxies and raised by parents from two different planets.

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This summer, Oni Press will release a new graphic novel adaptation of " Choose Your Own Adventure: Space and Beyond " on Aug. 4, 2026, and we have an exclusive 11-page preview for you!

Written by Jeremy Lambert ("The Night Mother," "Dungeons & Dragons") with artwork provided by Dani Bolinho, ("Choose Your Own Adventure: Forecast From Stonehenge"), "Space and Beyond" brings back the magic of discovery as the creative team has crafted a new iteration of an old favorite with over 44 different possible endings fans can select from to become the hero of their own odyssey.