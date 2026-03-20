Love Project Hail Mary? Here are the Andy Weir books you need to read

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Has Project Hail Mary left you craving more of Andy Weir's work? We've rounded up the best of Andy Weir's sci-fi books, from The Martian to Artemis.

Project Hail Mary book cover shown in front of a screenshot of the Project Hail Mary movie.
(Image credit: Amazon MGM / Ballantine Books)

Love Project Hail Mary? We can't blame you. Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, which begins with an astronaut waking up aboard an apparently abandoned spaceship, is absolutely riveting. In fact, we spoke with Andy Weir to talk about the astrobiology behind the latest book-adapted motion picture.

Now the movie, starring Ryan Gosling, is on course to clean up at the box office, echoing the success of The Martian, another movie based on Weir's work. On top of that, another book, Artemis, has already been optioned as a film.

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Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Contributing Writer

Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.

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