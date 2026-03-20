Love Project Hail Mary? Here are the Andy Weir books you need to read
Has Project Hail Mary left you craving more of Andy Weir's work? We've rounded up the best of Andy Weir's sci-fi books, from The Martian to Artemis.
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Love Project Hail Mary? We can't blame you. Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, which begins with an astronaut waking up aboard an apparently abandoned spaceship, is absolutely riveting. In fact, we spoke with Andy Weir to talk about the astrobiology behind the latest book-adapted motion picture.
Now the movie, starring Ryan Gosling, is on course to clean up at the box office, echoing the success of The Martian, another movie based on Weir's work. On top of that, another book, Artemis, has already been optioned as a film.
All of that might have you wondering, which other Weir works are worth investigating? And where can you go to find them?Article continues below
We've rounded up all the author's books below, including a trio of Audible audiobooks. The last two are not strictly sci-fi, but if you're hooked on Weir, they're well worth investigating. And for a peek inside the author's mind, read our interview about Andy Weir's thoughts on alien life.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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