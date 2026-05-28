Andy Weir's 'The Martian' just got a deluxe edition to celebrate the book's 15-year anniversary, and it's a stunner

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Ballantine Books is releasing a beautiful new edition of Andy Weir's "The Martian" on May 26, 2026.

New York Times bestselling author Andy Weir's "The Martian" was a publishing phenomenon when it first dropped 15 years ago. From humble beginnings as a free serialized novel on Weir’s website, it became a 99-cent Amazon Kindle offering before catching the attention of the editors at Penguin Random House.

With their help, the sci-fi survival novel centering on NASA astronaut Mark Watney, who becomes stranded on the Red Planet, became the perfect sci-fi book for its time. After officially launching worldwide in 2014, it was quickly adapted into a 2015 Oscar-winning feature film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain.

To commemorate "The Martian's" astonishing success and the book's true 15th anniversary this year, after selling over 3 million copies to date, a new hardcover special edition of this classic was released on May 26, 2026, and they were kind enough to send us a copy to check out.

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Physical media in all forms is making a robust comeback these days, and this 384-page gem is presented with colorful cosmic swirls on sprayed edges, dazzling new reflective cover art on a deluxe jacket, full-color illustrated endpapers revealing a breathtaking orange-tinted Mars landscape, and a custom-stamped bare case depicting a giant potato floating in a sea of stars.

The Martian tells the story of astronaut Mark Watney, who becomes stranded on Mars after a dust storm incapacitates him. His crew evacuates, thinking he's dead, leaving him stranded and alone on the red planet. What follows is a gripping story of survival, scientific ingenuity, and heart as he finds a way to grow food, survive, and contact home despite the impossible odds

Whether revisiting "The Martian" for the first time or simply looking to upgrade your old copy, this shimmering Ballantine Books beauty is the definitive edition of Andy Weir’s compelling sci-fi novel.

The Martian (Deluxe Edition) by Andy Weir: was $38 now $26.58 at Amazon Stranded on Mars by a dust storm that compromised his space suit and forced his crew to leave him behind, astronaut Watney struggles to survive in spite of minimal supplies and harsh environmental challenges that test his ingenuity in unique ways.