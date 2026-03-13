'Disclosure Day': Release date, plot, cast, & everything else we know about Spielberg's sci-fi return

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Ever since that fateful 1950s day in New Jersey when Steve Spielberg's father roused him from slumber to take a late-night rural drive out to watch a spectacular shooting star show, the legendary filmmaker has been fascinated with outer space and the mysteries of the cosmos.

Now, after directing "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "War of the Worlds," he’s headed back to the sci-fi genre that so inspired him as a young filmmaker with this summer’s "Disclosure Day."

Despite the trailers released so far, we're still puzzled about exactly what this film is all about. Is it an actual UFO attack? A governmental cover-up? A hoax? Foreign technology disguised as otherworldly visitors? Or maybe it’s all a dream. Anything is possible in this upcoming sci-fi movie .

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"When I was just a little kid, I remember developing a real curiosity about the sky at night and what's happening up there," Spielberg admits in a new extended " Disclosure Day" featurette . "And also, not the possibility, but the guarantee that there is life off this planet."

While we sit back and thoughtfully ponder the endless possibilities of "Disclosure Day", here's everything we know so far about Spielberg’s plunge back into alien-based sci-fi spectacles after a long 20-year absence.

Steven Spielberg's enigmatic new sci-fi film arrives on June 12, 2026 (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Disclosure Day" is scheduled to be released in theaters and IMAX on June 12, 2026.

That is always subject to change, but for now, they’ve planted a flag on that specific date. We're assuming no other studio will get anywhere near it for their own tentpole projects, because who wants to go up against Spielberg?

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What is the plot of "Disclosure Day"?

Something wicked this way comes in "Disclosure Day" (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Well, it's somewhat of a head-scratcher to be perfectly honest. There seems to be some deliberate subterfuge around the precise plot of "Disclosure Day," and there might be some clever twist we're missing.

Spielberg is a master cinematic magician, and we’re in his capable hands when it comes to distinctive, engaging Hollywood storytelling. Could he be leading us astray and actually going to pull a switcheroo with what's actually happening in the full narrative? Only time will tell.

Universal's official logline poses a vague question by stating, "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … 'Disclosure Day.'"

With the general public's current obsession with UAP files and supposed videos, "Disclosure Day" presents the fictional promise of the "release of government material long shrouded in secrecy."

Who is starring in "Disclosure Day"

Emily Blunt stars in Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Disclosure Day" stars Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer"), Josh O’Connor ("Challengers," "The Crown"), and Colin Firth ("The King’s Speech," "The Kingsman" films). Rounding out the cast are Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson, whose exact roles have not been explained or described yet.

As most fans will recognize, Blunt has been a recent fixture in alien-centric films after starring in "Edge of Tomorrow," "A Quiet Place," and "A Quiet Place II," but she's such a remarkable talent that we'd be perfectly happy if she were just featured in every science fiction movie from now until eternity.

"Disclosure Day" trailers and teasers

Yes, there have been two trailers so far, one released on December 16, 2025, and a second on February 8, 2026, during Super Bowl LX.

The initial preview was intentionally vague and hinted at a global announcement of the impending arrival or current occupation of Earth by aliens. The entire plot remains murky and surreal as to exactly what's going on.

Taken at face value, it's easy to conclude that it's simply a straight-up old-school alien invasion saga, but we suspect Spielberg has something more complex cooking here.

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Creepy sentient elk, cryptic crop circles, weird red birds, dilated pupils, Emily Blunt's Kansas City meteorologist mumbling clicking gibberish while live on camera, intense car-smashing chases, body swapping, Josh O'Connor insisting on revealing some truth to the planet, and Colin Firth hooked up to the wires and mouthpiece of a VR machine.

It’s all rather odd and menacing, but we’ve got an instinctive feeling that something else is going on in the undercurrent of what’s been revealed.

Disclosure Day | Big Game Spot - YouTube Watch On

The latest Super Sunday sneak peek adds more harrowing action scenes, adds crop circle imagery, and what looks like a massive flying saucer emerging from a fiery churning cloud. Whatever the eventual invasion turns out to be, "There will be no other day, like tomorrow."

Sounds scary!

Who is working on "Disclosure Day" alongside Spielberg?

Steven Spielberg filming on the set of "Disclosure Day" (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg is firmly in the director’s chair for "Disclosure Day," which is based on his original story.

He’ll be working off a screenplay by the Oscar-winning David Koepp, whom he’s collaborated with on several occasions, including "Jurassic Park," "Jurassic Park: The Lost World," "War of the Worlds," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

"Disclosure Day" is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger ("The Fabelmans," "West Side Story") and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment, alongside executive producers Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Longtime creative partner, the Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kamiński ("Schindler’s List," "Saving Private Ryan") is also aboard this big-budget enterprise, as well as the great John Williams composing the sci-fi film's sweeping score.